Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market: Industry Estimations, Growth Prospects, Drivers, Value Chain Analysis, Segmentation by Component, Application, Region and Forecast 2015-2025

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025:

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing demand from the online retail sector, rapid development and rising disposable income of customers and increasing logistics services outsourcing are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market. However, High operational expenses and competition in pricing hinder the market growth. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an integral part of supply chain management and provides various services like multimodal transport and freight forwarding through the truck, rail, ship, and air.

It also provides storage and warehousing, customs brokerage and tracking of services of freight forwarding goods. The transportation segment leads the market and contains approximately 48% of the market share. Transportation involves the moving of CPG products from one place to another via different modes like sea, road, and rail. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has raised the CPG logistics sector; since in e-commerce, all the CPGs is transported via different modes, therefore, need for efficient delivery systems and freight forwarding is rising. As the market is expanding continuously, the CPG logistics services demand will also rise across the forecast duration.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacco Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025 The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include FedEx, UTi Worldwide, Ryder System, CEVA Holdings, Deutsche Bahn, Agility, Schneider, UPS, Expeditors, APL Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Eagle Global Logistics, Exel, Menlo Worldwide, Nexus Distribution, Nippon Express, NYK Logistics, Panalpina, Penske Logistics, Star Distribution Systems and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

