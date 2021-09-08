Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Industry Size, Scope, Share, Key Drivers, Emerging Players, Major Research Regions, Segmentation, Types, Applications, Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations and Forecast to 2022
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Drug Discovery Services industry has also
suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years,
Drug Discovery Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 11.27% from
5510 million $ in 2014 to 7590 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few
years, Drug Discovery Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The
market size of the Drug Discovery Services will reach 13100 million $.
This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview
record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors
better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional
development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc.
cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is
very important for the Major Players.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) (US)
Charles River Laboratories International (US)
Evotec (Germany), Domainex (UK)
GenScript (US)
Covance (US)
Selcia Limited (UK)
Viva Biotech (China)
WuXi AppTec (China)
SRI International (US)
Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) (US)
GVK Biosciences (India)
Jubilant Biosys (India)
GE Healthcare (US)
Merck (Germany)
Lonza (Switzerland)
Piramal Enterprises (India)
Advinus Therapeutics (India)
Promega Corporation (US)
Syngene International Ltd. (India)
Aurigene (India)
Agilent Technologies (US)
Ubiquigent (UK)
ChemBridge Corporation (US)
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Medicinal Chemistry
Biology Services
Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK)

Industry Segmentation
Oncology
Neurology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Diabetes
