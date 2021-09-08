Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market: Industry Size, Share, Economic Indicators, Segmentation by Product, Application, Region, Key Players, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations and Forecast 2028-2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Drug of Abuse Testing Services market for 2018-2023.

Drug of Abuse Testing Services is the use of testing services to avoid the negative effects of drug abuse, to reduce the accidents.

In addition to rise in number of substance abusers and increase in number of government initiatives to avoid ill effects of substance abuse at workplace & reduce number of accidents due to consumption of illicit substance are also contributing to market growth.

Request us for the Sample Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-64091

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Drug of Abuse Testing Services will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2390 million by 2023, from US$ 1600 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drug of Abuse Testing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Alcohol

Cannabis

Opioids

Amphetamine

LSD

Alcohol Cannabis Opioids Amphetamine LSD Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Laboratory

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

For more Enquiry: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-64091/

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Laboratory

Alere

Drug Testing Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Laboratory Alere Drug Testing Laboratories Quest Diagnostics Randox Laboratories … In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Drug of Abuse Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

– To understand the structure of Drug of Abuse Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Drug of Abuse Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Drug of Abuse Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the size of Drug of Abuse Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-64091/