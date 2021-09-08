Global E-Learning Services Market: Industry Analysis, Corporate, Government, Key Economic Indicators, Drivers, Challenges, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2018-2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global E-Learning Services market for 2018-2023.
E-Learning Services is through the computer to the Internet, or wireless network, mobile phone network in a virtual classroom and the classroom teaching and learning.
Increasing adoption of training solutions in the corporate landscape, irrespective of their industry vertical, is a major factor promoting the e-learning market growth.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-Learning Services will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 295500 million by 2023, from US$ 191500 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-Learning Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type:
Online
Learning Management System
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Segmentation by application:
K-12
Higher Education
Corporates
Government
Vocational
- We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
- The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Kineo
Allen Communication
Cegos
GP Strategies
Skillsoft
Pearson
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
- Research objectives
– To study and analyze the global E-Learning Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
– To understand the structure of E-Learning Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global E-Learning Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the E-Learning Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the size of E-Learning Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
