Global E-Learning Services Market: Industry Analysis, Corporate, Government, Key Economic Indicators, Drivers, Challenges, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global E-Learning Services market for 2018-2023.

E-Learning Services is through the computer to the Internet, or wireless network, mobile phone network in a virtual classroom and the classroom teaching and learning.

Increasing adoption of training solutions in the corporate landscape, irrespective of their industry vertical, is a major factor promoting the e-learning market growth.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-Learning Services will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 295500 million by 2023, from US$ 191500 million in 2017.

Request us for the Sample Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-64102

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-Learning Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Online

Learning Management System

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Segmentation by application:

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

Government

Vocational

Online Learning Management System Rapid E-Learning Virtual Classroom Segmentation by application: K-12 Higher Education Corporates Government Vocational We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Want to know more about the report? Talk to our Analyst: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-64102/

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Kineo

Allen Communication

Cegos

GP Strategies

Skillsoft

Pearson

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Kineo Allen Communication Cegos GP Strategies Skillsoft Pearson … In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives

– To study and analyze the global E-Learning Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

– To understand the structure of E-Learning Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global E-Learning Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the E-Learning Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the size of E-Learning Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-64102/