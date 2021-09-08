Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global E-Learning Services Market: Industry Analysis, Corporate, Government, Key Economic Indicators, Drivers, Challenges, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global E-Learning Services market for 2018-2023.
E-Learning Services is through the computer to the Internet, or wireless network, mobile phone network in a virtual classroom and the classroom teaching and learning.
Increasing adoption of training solutions in the corporate landscape, irrespective of their industry vertical, is a major factor promoting the e-learning market growth.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-Learning Services will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 295500 million by 2023, from US$ 191500 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-Learning Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

  • Segmentation by product type:
    Online
    Learning Management System
    Rapid E-Learning
    Virtual Classroom
    Segmentation by application:
    K-12
    Higher Education
    Corporates
    Government
    Vocational
  • We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
    Americas
    United States
    Canada
    Mexico
    Brazil
    APAC
    China
    Japan
    Korea
    Southeast Asia
    India
    Australia
    Europe
    Germany
    France
    UK
    Italy
    Russia
    Spain
    Middle East & Africa
    Egypt
    South Africa
    Israel
    Turkey
    GCC Countries

  • The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
    Kineo
    Allen Communication
    Cegos
    GP Strategies
    Skillsoft
    Pearson

    In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
  • Research objectives
    – To study and analyze the global E-Learning Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
    – To understand the structure of E-Learning Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
    – Focuses on the key global E-Learning Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
    – To analyze the E-Learning Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
    – To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
    – To project the size of E-Learning Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
    – To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
    – To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

