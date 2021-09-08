Global Electric Flight Bag Market: By Type Component, Region, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Dynamics, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast

Global Electric flight bag market to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025.

Global Electric flight bag market valued at approximately USD 2.84 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electronic flight bag market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Electronic flight bag is an Electronic information management device which helps the flight crews perform the flight management tasks efficiently & easily. An Electronic flight bag stores & retrieves documents needed for flight operations which includes operating manuals, airport information, aeronautical charts, route information & weather. One of the key factor that drives the growth of the Electronic flight bag market is safety due to providing the pilots up-to date on live weather & assist in route management to avoid discretionary fuel burn. The Real time Electronic flight bag updates through the means of satellite communications to the flight deck that makes pilot aware of turbulence & bad weather. The other factor which is responsible for the growth of Electronic flight bag market is replacement of all paper based manual & eliminating paper form the flight deck benefits in saving weight & makes it more convenient in nature. In the present scenario, there are many operational advantages & efficiencies related to utility of portable electronic devices which includes commercially available portable computers that paves way for performing a variety of functions traditionally done using paper references in the cockpit operations. These systems are specifically referred as EFB (Electronic flight bags) which could be used to replace some of the hard copy material which the aircraft crew generally carry in their flight bags. An Electronic flight bag has its utility in the aviation sector mainly for flightdeck, cabin use and cockpit. The electronic flight devices has the ability to display a variety of perform characteristics or avitation data which includes performance data & fuel calculations. Moreover, some of the electronic flight bags carryout out many challenging functions as compared to paper based products which were traditionally used. The Electronic flight bag systems can perform tasks such as interactive checklists, navigation displays, data link services and interactive chart viewers. The electronic flight bags systems are also being developed to support the operations during the all phases of flight which includes ground operations conducted at the airports.The cost which is involved in the implementation of electronic flight bag is much higher as the smaller domestic airline operators avoid implementing the electronic flight bags owing to its higher capital cost which is acting as a major restraining factor in the growth of electronic flight bag market on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Electric flight bag Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Key Players Mainly Include-

• Airbus Group SE

• Rockwell Collins

• Teledyne Controls

• Verizon Communications Inc

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Visteon Corporation

• Astronautics Corporation of America

• Esterline Technologies Corporation

• Lufthansa Systems

• DAC International Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

• Portable EFB

• Installed EFB

By Component:

• EFB Hardware

o Class-1

o Class-2

o Class-3

• EFB Software

o Type-A

o Type-B

o Type-C

By Regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electric flight bag Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors