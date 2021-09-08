Global Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market: Major Players, Regional Segmentation, Application, Types, Products, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.05% from 225 million $ in 2014 to 276 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few years, Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services will reach 391 million $.
Siemens
Honeywell
TERI
DuPont
Dalkia
ENGIE
Getec
Ista
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
SGS
Wood
Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
—Product Type Segmentation
Energy auditing or consulting
Product and system optimization
Monitoring and verification
—Industry Segmentation
Chemical industry
Electronics industry
