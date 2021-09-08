Global Nitric Oxide Therapy System Market 2019 Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Outlook, Growth & Future Estimations 2025

Inhaled nitric oxide therapy is successful in treating ARDS, PPH, and PPHN because it reduces pulmonary artery pressure and vasodilates the blood vessels in the ventilated regions of the lung

Durability and lightweight are the meritorious features that increase the demand for portable nitric oxide therapy systems. Relatively low cost, versatility and easy fabrication of the auxiliary holding devices with the main ventilation unit makes fixed nitric oxide therapy systems a lucrative option in the ambulatory care and hospitals.

The global Nitric Oxide Therapy System market is valued at 25 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nitric Oxide Therapy System market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Hospitals and clinics widely utilize the nitric oxide inhalation therapy in the neonate and intensive care unit to address ailments related to pulmonary disorders and increasing demand for pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery procedures for treating cardiopulmonary ailments. Homecare settings finds huge application of nitric oxide therapy systems for the rehabilitation of geriatric patients suffering with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

North America is the market leader in nitric oxide therapy systems due to the rising prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the adult population and the presence of key players actively engaged in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems. Asia Pacific will dominate the market in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of neonate pulmonary hypertension. Competitive market formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nitric Oxide Therapy System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Market size by Product

Protable System

Fixed System

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

