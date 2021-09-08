Global Optical Brighteners Market 2019: By Demand, Latest Trends, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Regions, Present Scenario, Future Growth & Forecast 2025

Optical brighteners are chemical compounds that absorb light in the ultraviolet and violet region (usually 340-370 nm) of the electromagnetic spectrum, and re-emit light in the blue region (typically 420-470 nm) by fluorescence.

Brighteners are commonly added to laundry detergents to make the clothes appear cleaner. Optical brighteners have replaced bluing which was formerly used to produce the same effect. Brighteners are used in many papers, especially high brightness papers, resulting in their strongly fluorescent appearance under UV illumination. Optical brighteners have also found use in cosmetics. One application is to formulas for washing and conditioning grey or blonde hair, where the brightener can not only increase the luminance and sparkle of the hair, but can also correct dull, yellowish discoloration without darkening the hair.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

RPM International

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant

Milliken

Brilliant Group

Aron Universal Ltd

3V Sigma

TEH Fong Min International

Archroma

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Optical Brighteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Optical Brighteners Breakdown Data by Type

Consumer Product

Security & Safety

Textiles & Apparel

Packaging

Optical Brighteners Breakdown Data by Application

Paper

Fabrics

Detergents & Soaps

Synthetics & Plastics

