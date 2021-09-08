Global Smart Education Market 2019 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
Smart education refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system. A smart education system permits increased accessibility to information anytime and anywhere due to efficient interconnection achieved through the implementation of advanced technologies.
The content product segment will account for major market share in the smart class market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing digital demand for digitized content used in schools and universities. Also, the increasing number of students and educators using e-books for conducting lectures and completing assignments, will drive the consumer demand for digital curriculum-oriented books.
The higher education segment will be major end-user of the smart education market, due to the rising number of higher education universities adopting smart education through smart devices. Higher education students also have access to smart devices such as smartphones in modern classrooms.
In 2018, the global Smart Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- Cisco
- Ellucian
- Blackboard
- Instructure
- Pearson
- Samsung Electronics
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Content
- Software
- Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
- K-12 Schools
- Higher Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Smart Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Smart Education development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Points from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Education Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart Education Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Ellucian
12.2.1 Ellucian Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Education Introduction
12.2.4 Ellucian Revenue in Smart Education Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ellucian Recent Development
12.3 Blackboard
12.3.1 Blackboard Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Education Introduction
12.3.4 Blackboard Revenue in Smart Education Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Blackboard Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
