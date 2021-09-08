Global Soft Skills Training Market: Growth, Size, Share And Key Players | Kineo, GP Strategies, NIIT, Skillsoft ,Articulate ,CGS ,D2L ,Global Training Solutions ,Interaction Associates ,New Horizons ,QA Limited ,Wilson Learning

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Soft Skills Training industry has also suffered

a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Soft Skills

Training market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.46% from 162 million $ in

2014 to 201 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few years, Soft Skills

Training market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the

Soft Skills Training will reach 269 million $.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/BnF/QBI-BIS-BnF-74862

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview

record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors

better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional

development status, including market size.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc.

cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is

very important for the Major Players.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Major Player Detail

Kineo

GP Strategies

NIIT

Skillsoft

Articulate

CGS

D2L

Global Training Solutions

Interaction Associates

New Horizons

QA Limited

Wilson Learning

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/BnF/QBI-BIS-BnF-74862

Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6): 500 USD——

—Product Type Segmentation

Off-the-shelf elearning

Bespoke elearning

Others



—Industry Segmentation

Corporate & Institutions

Individual

Section 7: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022)

Section 8: 300 USD—— Type Detail

Section 9: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 10: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 11: 500 USD——Conclusion

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/BnF/QBI-BIS-BnF-74862/