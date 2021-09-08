Global Tactical Headsets Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Tactical Headsets Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Tactical Headsets Market Information Report by Type (Wired and Wireless), by Platform (Airborne, Naval, and Ground Based) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The tactical headset market was valued at USD 2,662.8 million in the year 2016 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 4,034.4 million by the end of 2023. The changing landscape of warfare has triggered the development and use of tactical headsets, with the companies focused on making new military headsets that are lighter, ear-protective, and usable in extreme environments. These kind of upgrades will help the soldiers to enhance their performance and help in delivering effective military operations. Countries like the UK, the US, and France are significantly investing in the development and procurement of such devices.

Moreover, poor networking on the battlefield can lead to dire consequences, therefore, a proper communication in the warzone or the battlefield is required to accomplish the military operations successfully. During high-risk operations, the presence of strong communication is mandatory as a continuous flow of information is needed to be maintained from both the sides. Therefore, military forces in various countries are provided with advanced communication headsets with integrated microphone and speaker systems, which offer high-quality communication and help conduct smoother military operations.

Increasing adoption of virtual training instead of live training, has been another primary driving factor for the global tactical headsets market. Virtual training allows individuals to be trained in different scenarios and situations with simulated sound effects, which is more cost effective than live training. Moreover, militaries across the globe have been focusing on enhanced battlefield communication networks. High risk operations beckon the need for strong communication networks so as to ensure continuous exchange of information between both sides, thus inducing demand for the tactical headsets. Therefore, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 6.22% during the forecast period.

Effective military headsets can transform military communication, especially during battles. However, even slight distortions within the military headset can result in disastrous consequences in the battlefield. With the transformation from the conventional nature of warfare and the development of advanced weapons, global defense organizations are struggling to ensure the security of their conventional communication systems, failure of which can pose serious risks to the success of the military missions or operations. Thus concerns regarding durability of headsets can act as a major restraint for the market.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is expected to dominate the global tactical headsets market, primarily due to the presence of established market players in this region. Significant investments into technological development have also induced demand in this market. With almost 30% of military training in North America being conducted with the aid of simulators, the market for tactical headsets is expected to continue to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the other major regions for this market, largely due to the increased defense budgets.

Key Players

The key players of global tactical headsets market are Bose, David Clark Company, Inc, INVISIO, Safariland, LLC, Selex ES, Cobham plc, Flightcom, The 3M Company, Saab Automobile AB, and Vitavox.

The report for Global Tactical Headsets Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

