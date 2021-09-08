Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2019 – 2025

Group Life Accident Insurance is offered by an employer or other large-scale entity, such an association or labor organization, to its workers or members. This life insurance, which typically is inexpensive or even free, and has relatively low coverage amount, is typically offered as a piece of a larger employer or membership benefit package.

In 2018, the global Group Life Accident Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Group Life Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Life Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Injury Claims

Road Traffic Accidents

Work Accidents

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Group Life Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Group Life Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Personal Injury Claims

1.4.3 Road Traffic Accidents

1.4.4 Work Accidents

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size

2.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Group Life Accident Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Group Life Accident Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Application

Continued……

