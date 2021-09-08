Healthcare HR Software Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – IBM, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Dell, Epic System Corporation and Forecast to 2026
Healthcare is a highly litigious and regulated industry. Over time, healthcare data has been created and accumulated continuously through patient records, radiology images, clinical trials and genomic sequences. With new technological advancements like m Health and Internet of Things (IOT), patients are now able to track their health data and share it with their respective physicians for any further remedies. The more data collected and analysed, the better medical insights gained.
With healthcare industry generating zeta bytes of data, big data analytic solutions aims to improve quality care of patients and the overall healthcare ecosystem. The market growth is gaining momentum with government initiatives for big data integration in the healthcare sector during recent years.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Big Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Big Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cerner Corporation
Cognizant
Dell
Epic System Corporation
GE Healthcare
McKesson
Optum
Philips
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
