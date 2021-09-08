Household & Cleaning Container Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019-2029

Household & Cleaning Container Market: An Overview

Household & cleaning containers are primary packaging solutions used to package household and cleaning products such as grocery, toiletries, etc. The household & cleaning container market is encompassed under the broader market for primary packaging. As a primary packaging solution, household & cleaning containers preserve the content from damage, leakage, and contamination while preventing the contents over a more extended period. Apart from this, household & cleaning containers also allow ease in handling and convenient shelving for retailers as well as consumers. Packaging plays a vital role in decision making towards the purchase of any product. The attractive design of the packaging attracts the customers to purchase. The global household & cleaning containers market has been characterized by material type used for manufacturing and by product type. Container type includes bottles, jars, cans, jerry cans, etc.

Household & Cleaning Container Market: Dynamics

Economic prosperity is the growth engine for the consumption of household & cleaning containers, particularly when combined with increasing aspirations for products and services that were not previously affordable or available. With rising disposable incomes, consumers likely to invest for premium cleaning and laundry products, purchases of electrical & electronic appliances, such as dishwashers or washing machines, considered by some consumers to be affordable, is expected to escalate the demand for household & cleaning containers as a packaging solution. Household & cleaning containers are used in the packaging of a variety of products such as chemicals, food products, beverages, etc. Bottles have been traditionally enjoying larger pie of household & cleaning containers market; manufacturers dominantly prefer rigid plastics such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for the manufacturing of household & cleaning container as they provide similar functionalities to the glass.

Plastic containers provide better resistance against impact and stress as compared to glass containers. However, glass material provides resistance to chemical properties of the content along with bulk packaging and storing capabilities. Due to heavyweight and fragile characteristics pose of risk of breakage and leakage of content. These factors are anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market for household & cleaning containers market during the forecast period.

Household & Cleaning Container Market: Segmentation

The global market for Household & Cleaning Container has been characterized based on container type, closure type, and application. On the basis of container type, the global household & cleaning container market has been segmented as: Bottles, Jars, Jerry Cans, Bins, Cans & Other Containers. On the basis of material type, the global household & cleaning container market has been segmented as: Plastic( High density polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) & Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), Metal(Aluminum & Stainless Steel) & Glass. In terms of the material type, household & cleaning containers are mostly made of plastic material due to the various benefits such as light weight, ease in handling, and convenient.

Household & Cleaning Container Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Household & Cleaning Container market has been divided into seven key regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Among these, the Asia Pacific household & cleaning container market is expected to have a profoundly positive outlook, which can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes and awareness regarding hygiene. Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to create immense opportunities for household & cleaning container manufacturers in the region, owing to the large population. Also, consumers in developed countries are concerned about hygiene. This is expected to fuel the demand for household & cleaning container in the global household & cleaning containers market during the forecast period.

Household & Cleaning Container Market: Key Players

Following are some of the key players that are operating in the global household & cleaning container market: Alpha Packaging Inc., Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Printpack Incorporated, Plastipak Holdings Incorporated, Constar International Incorporated etc. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global household & cleaning container market during the forecast period.