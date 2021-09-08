https://amarketresearchgazette.com/steam-autoclave-market-share-future-prospects-expectations-growth-values-emerging-trends-and-forecast-to-2023/

Market Highlights

The Global Steam Autoclave Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 1.78 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The steam autoclave is similar to pressure cookers. They are used to disinfect laboratory instruments, pharmaceutical products, surgical equipment, and other such materials. Steam autoclaves are used steam to kill germs, bacteria, and spores.

The increasing demand for steam autoclave for the disposal of hazardous biomedical waste, growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections or healthcare-acquired infections (HAI) and rising patient-centric approach to reduce infections is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October 2018, approximately 1 in 30 hospital patients suffers from at least one HAI. Despite the drivers, rising trends of using disposable or single-use products and stringent government regulations can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Get a free sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6645

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global steam autoclave market are

Belimed

BMM Weston Ltd

Getinge AB

LTE Scientific Ltd

PHC Corporation

Priorclave Ltd

Tuttnauer

STERIS plc

Astell Scientific

ZIRBUS technology GmbH

Accumax India

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

MATACHANA GROUP

Sterigenics International LLC

Mar Cor Purification Inc

Segmentation

The Global Steam Autoclave Market has been segmented into product type, technology, end user and application.

The market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into tabletop, vertical, horizontal, floor standing and high pressure.

The global market, on the basis of technology, has been segmented into gravity displacement, pre-vacuum, and steam flush pressure pulse.

The global steam autoclave market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, healthcare organizations, academic & research institutes, and other end users.

The global steam autoclave market, by application, has been segmented into medical, dental, laboratory and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector and rising research & development activities in the pharmaceutical sector which increases demand for steam autoclaves. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising increasing expenditure in pharmaceuticals & sterilization products segment and increasing awareness regarding hospital-associated infections. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

To be continued……!

Browse us at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/steam-autoclave-market-6645

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]