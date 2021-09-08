https://amarketresearchgazette.com/steam-autoclave-market-share-future-prospects-expectations-growth-values-emerging-trends-and-forecast-to-2023/
Market Highlights
The Global Steam Autoclave Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 1.78 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The steam autoclave is similar to pressure cookers. They are used to disinfect laboratory instruments, pharmaceutical products, surgical equipment, and other such materials. Steam autoclaves are used steam to kill germs, bacteria, and spores.
The increasing demand for steam autoclave for the disposal of hazardous biomedical waste, growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections or healthcare-acquired infections (HAI) and rising patient-centric approach to reduce infections is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October 2018, approximately 1 in 30 hospital patients suffers from at least one HAI. Despite the drivers, rising trends of using disposable or single-use products and stringent government regulations can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.
Get a free sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6645
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global steam autoclave market are
- Belimed
- BMM Weston Ltd
- Getinge AB
- LTE Scientific Ltd
- PHC Corporation
- Priorclave Ltd
- Tuttnauer
- STERIS plc
- Astell Scientific
- ZIRBUS technology GmbH
- Accumax India
- Consolidated Sterilizer Systems
- MATACHANA GROUP
- Sterigenics International LLC
- Mar Cor Purification Inc
Segmentation
- The Global Steam Autoclave Market has been segmented into product type, technology, end user and application.
- The market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into tabletop, vertical, horizontal, floor standing and high pressure.
- The global market, on the basis of technology, has been segmented into gravity displacement, pre-vacuum, and steam flush pressure pulse.
- The global steam autoclave market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, healthcare organizations, academic & research institutes, and other end users.
- The global steam autoclave market, by application, has been segmented into medical, dental, laboratory and others.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector and rising research & development activities in the pharmaceutical sector which increases demand for steam autoclaves. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising increasing expenditure in pharmaceuticals & sterilization products segment and increasing awareness regarding hospital-associated infections. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to account for the least market share in the global market.
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
To be continued……!
Browse us at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/steam-autoclave-market-6645
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: [email protected]