Industrial Gas Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global industrial gas market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the industrial gas market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The industrial gas market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the industrial gas market. This chapter identifies the different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the industrial gas industry supply chain.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global industrial gas market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation – This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global industrial gas market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the industrial gas market size, percentage of GDP, and average industrial gas market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China and the USA.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global industrial gas market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the chemicals market of which the industrial gas market is a segment. This chapter includes the global chemicals market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the chemicals market.

•Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Type Of Product: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon dioxide, Nitrogen, Others.

By End Use Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Others.

Companies Mentioned: Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Sinopec.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global industrial gas market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.The global industrial gas market reached a value of nearly $97.6 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to nearly $125.2 billion by 2022.Growth in the industrial gas market in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth and technological developments in industrial gases. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were an increased number of regulations on industrial gas safety, and frequent changes in the regulations. Going forward, economic growth and increasing applications of industrial gases in healthcare will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates and reductions in free trade.The industrial gas market is segmented by type into hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and others. The nitrogen market was the largest segment of the industrial gas market in 2018 at 27.9%. The oxygen market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.60%. The industrial gas market is also segmented by end-use industry into chemicals, metallurgy, manufacturing, food and beverages, healthcare, and others. Manufacturing was the largest segment of the industrial gas market by end-use industry in 2018 at 26.7%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for industrial gases, accounting for 39.3% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.9% and 9.8% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.4% and 8.3% respectively.The global industrial gas market is highly concentrated. The top ten competitors in the global industrial gas market made up 73.8% of the total market in 2018. Players in the market include Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Paraxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp and Sinopec. The global chemicals market, of which the industrial gas market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $3,410 billion in 2018, having grown at 0.9% since 2014. It will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% to nearly $4,216.5 billion by 2022. The industrial gas market was the 11th largest segment in the global chemicals market in 2018, accounting for 2.9% of the chemicals market. The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is the largest segment of the chemicals market, accounting for 26.2% of the chemicals market, worth $893.8 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 0.8% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.The top opportunities in the global industrial gas market will arise in the nitrogen segment which will gain $7.80 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The industrial gas market size will gain the most in China at $4.22 billion. Industrial gas market-trend-based strategies include increasing the production capacities for food grade industrial gases, adopting IoT technologies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce production costs, and acquiring smaller companies to gain market share. Player-adopted strategies in the industrial gas industry include acquiring companies in similar industries, expanding production facilities, growing inorganically through acquisitions, and making sustainable investments. To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the industrial gas manufacturing companies to consider strategies such as adopting new on-site gas generation technologies, increasing emphasis on safe packaging, adopting value-based pricing, expanding into new markets through acquisitions, increasing reach through social media, and adopting eco-friendly methods of production.

