INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY IN BUILDING INSPECTION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Infrared thermography (IT) is a technology used for producing an image of infrared light, which is invisible to naked eyes. Various objects and applications emit infrared waves due to their thermal status. Specialized devices are used to capture images of infrared waves. These devices also help in measuring the temperature of any surface or object within the image for easy interpretation of thermal pattern. Image produced from the infrared devices is called thermograph or thermo gram.
In 2018, the global Infrared Thermography in Building Inspection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Infrared Thermography in Building Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrared Thermography in Building Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Flir Systems
Keysight
Jenoptik
SKF
Testo
Fluke
Raytek
Infratec GmbH Infrarotsensorik Und Messtechnik
Optris
R. Stahl Camera Systems
Opgal Optronic Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IR Lens Systems
Uncooled IR Detectors
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy Auditing
Building Performance
Electrical & HVAC Systems Inspection
Structural Analysis
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Infrared Thermography in Building Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Infrared Thermography in Building Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
