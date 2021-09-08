INFRASTRUCTURE MONITORING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Industry

Infrastructure Monitoring refers to the practice of collecting regular data regarding your infrastructure in order to provide alerts both of unplanned downtime, network intrusion, and resource saturation.

Based on technology, the market for structural health monitoring systems based on wireless technology is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. In wireless technology, the use of wires is eliminated, thereby abolishing the need for installation and protection of cables due to which the cost of the wireless structural health monitoring system is reduced dramatically.

In 2018, the global Infrastructure Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Infrastructure Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nova Metrix

Geokon

Campbell Scientific

Cowi

Geocomp

Acellent

Sixense

Pure Technologies

Structural Monitoring Systems

Digitexx

First Sensor

Bridge Diagnostics

Sisgeo

Rst Instruments

Avt Reliability (Aesseal)

Geomotion Singapore

Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons PLC)

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

Kinemetrics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil Infrastructure

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Mining

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Infrastructure Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Infrastructure Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wired

1.4.3 Wireless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Civil Infrastructure

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Mining

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Infrastructure Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Infrastructure Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in China

7.3 China Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.4 China Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in India

10.3 India Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.4 India Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Infrastructure Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Nova Metrix

12.1.1 Nova Metrix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Nova Metrix Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nova Metrix Recent Development

12.2 Geokon

12.2.1 Geokon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 Geokon Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Geokon Recent Development

12.3 Campbell Scientific

12.3.1 Campbell Scientific Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 Campbell Scientific Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Campbell Scientific Recent Development

12.4 Cowi

12.4.1 Cowi Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Cowi Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cowi Recent Development

12.5 Geocomp

12.5.1 Geocomp Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 Geocomp Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Geocomp Recent Development

12.6 Acellent

12.6.1 Acellent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 Acellent Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Acellent Recent Development

12.7 Sixense

12.7.1 Sixense Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 Sixense Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sixense Recent Development

12.8 Pure Technologies

12.8.1 Pure Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.8.4 Pure Technologies Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Pure Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Structural Monitoring Systems

12.9.1 Structural Monitoring Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.9.4 Structural Monitoring Systems Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Structural Monitoring Systems Recent Development

12.10 Digitexx

12.10.1 Digitexx Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Infrastructure Monitoring Introduction

12.10.4 Digitexx Revenue in Infrastructure Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Digitexx Recent Development

12.11 First Sensor

12.12 Bridge Diagnostics

12.13 Sisgeo

12.14 Rst Instruments

12.15 Avt Reliability (Aesseal)

12.16 Geomotion Singapore

12.17 Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons PLC)

12.18 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

12.19 Kinemetrics

Continued….

