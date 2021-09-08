INTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Internet of Robotic Things Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Internet of Robotic Things Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
The Internet of Robotic Things is an emerging vision that brings together pervasive sensors and objects with robotic and autonomous systems.
North America accounted for the largest market share of internet of robotic things market followed by Europe in 2017. The rate of adoption of IoRT in North America is expected to be more as compared to other regions; it is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Internet of Robotic Things market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Robotic Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Robotic Things development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Kuka
Irobot
Fanuc
Amazon
Google
Cisco
Intel
Honda Motors
Yaskawa
Northrop Grumman
Aethon
Blufin Robotics
Omron
Geckosytems International
ECA Group
Robert Bosch
Samsung Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Management Platform
Application Management Platform
Network Management Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Electronics
Food and Beverages
Agriculture and Forestry
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Robotic Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Robotic Things development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
