IT ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023

IT Asset Management Market 2018

IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the business environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Asset Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Asset Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

IT asset management is an important part of an organization’s strategy. It usually involves gathering detailed hardware and software inventory information which is then used to make decisions about hardware and software purchases and redistribution. IT inventory management helps organizations manage their systems more effectively and saves time and money by avoiding unnecessary asset purchases and promoting the harvesting of existing resources.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CA Technologies

IBM

Oracle

SolarWinds

BMC

Snow Software

Livingstone

Agiloft

Axios

Cherwell

Eracent

Express Metrix

Freshservice

HP

Innotas

InvGate

iQuate

Kaseya

LabTech

Landesk

Provance

Samanage

ServiceNow

Symantec

SysAid

Vector Networks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud deployed

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprises

Government

