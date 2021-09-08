IT ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023
IT Asset Management Market 2018
IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the business environment.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the IT Asset Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Asset Management market by product type and applications/end industries.
IT asset management is an important part of an organization’s strategy. It usually involves gathering detailed hardware and software inventory information which is then used to make decisions about hardware and software purchases and redistribution. IT inventory management helps organizations manage their systems more effectively and saves time and money by avoiding unnecessary asset purchases and promoting the harvesting of existing resources.
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442529-global-it-asset-management-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
CA Technologies
IBM
Oracle
SolarWinds
BMC
Snow Software
Livingstone
Agiloft
Axios
Cherwell
Eracent
Express Metrix
Freshservice
HP
Innotas
InvGate
iQuate
Kaseya
LabTech
Landesk
Provance
Samanage
ServiceNow
Symantec
SysAid
Vector Networks
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud deployed
On-premises
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Enterprises
Government
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3442529-global-it-asset-management-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 IT Asset Management Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Asset Management
1.2 Classification of IT Asset Management by Types
1.2.1 Global IT Asset Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global IT Asset Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Cloud deployed
1.2.4 On-premises
1.3 Global IT Asset Management Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IT Asset Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Enterprises
1.3.3 Government
1.4 Global IT Asset Management Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global IT Asset Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT Asset Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT Asset Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT Asset Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT Asset Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT Asset Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of IT Asset Management (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 CA Technologies
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 CA Technologies IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 IBM
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 IBM IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Oracle
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Oracle IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 SolarWinds
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 SolarWinds IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 BMC
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 BMC IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Snow Software
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Snow Software IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Livingstone
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 IT Asset Management Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Livingstone IT Asset Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com