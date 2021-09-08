Laser Marking Machines Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Global Laser Marking Machines Market: Introduction

Industrial and manufacturing sectors demand cutting-edge and reliable equipment for production processes. One type of equipment that is rapidly becoming indispensable to many industries, is laser marking machines and systems. Laser marking machines offer permanent, faster and accurate marking and engraving solutions for metals and non-metal units. Laser marking machine utilizes various lasers for the marking, etching, and engraving of numerous products and materials for a diverse range of applications. Several industries utilize the machine to mark serial numbers, component labeling, date codes, barcodes, and individual part numbers. Moreover, laser marking machines are popular in the medical industry for titanium and stainless steel parts, though laser marking can be performed on other materials as well.

Among laser marking machines, fiber lasers are hastily gaining popularity in various industrial applications owing to excellent beam quality, superior reliability and high efficiency. The laser marking machines are employed predominantly in electronics & semiconductor industry for the laser marking of silicon wafers, and PCBs to facilitate traceability. Requisite of high initial investment and robust infrastructure play a vital role in the further growth in the global laser marking machines market. Additionally, substantial growth is expected to witness by the laser marking machines market. Consequently, global study of laser marking machines become an important read for the companies to develop new strategies in this lucrative market.

Global Laser Marking Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Various price ranges of laser marking machines available in the market are expected to create a positive influence on the purchasing behavior of customers. Furthermore, product development which includes portable laser marking machine is anticipated to augment the growth over the forecast period. Also, the lack of alternative technologies for laser marking machines is foreseen to aid an impetus to the pace of laser marking machines market in the coming years. Additionally, profitable performance in the end-use industries such as packaging, machine tools, and the automotive industry is expected to pave new avenues for the development of the global laser marking machines market.

Intense radio frequency range and hazards related to electrical shocks from device controls proliferate opportunities for manufacturers to develop user-friendly and reliable laser marking machines. Significant competition among the prominent and new market players increases the contest to enhance more market share. Strategies related to research and development activities are adopted by the companies to further gain a competitive edge in the global laser marking machines market.

Global Laser Marking Machines Market: Market Segmentation

Global laser marking machines market can be segmented on the basis of Laser Marking Machines and regions.

On the basis of product type, global laser marking machines market can be segmented as

Handheld

Portable

Desktop

Others (Universal Type)

On the basis of laser type, global laser marking machines market can be segmented as

CO? Laser

Fiber laser

Nd : YAG Laser

Nd : YVO4 Laser

UV Laser

On the basis of end-use industry, global laser marking machines market can be segmented as

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Military & Defense

Medical

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Others (general industrial goods etc.)

On the basis of region, global laser marking machines market can be segmented as

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Laser Marking Machines Market: Regional Outlook

According to Japanese industry, production by the Japanese electronics industry is foreseen to increase steadily in the coming years. However, maturity in the market is likely to impede the growth of laser marking machines market. Demand for laser marking machines is likely to come from Asia Pacific owing to surge in demand for packaging solutions. In the developed market of North America and Western Europe, innovations and technological advancements are expected to bolster the growth of individual players in the laser marking machines market. Furthermore. U.S. semiconductor industry is an important contributor to the economy of the country. Rapid scientific developments in the field of electronics is anticipated to strengthen the growth of laser marking machines market. Low penetration of laser marking machines in Middle East & Africa proliferate development opportunities for the global and regional players.

Global Laser Marking Machines Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global laser marking machines market discerned across the value chain include:

Trotec Laser GmbH

ROFIN-SINAR Laser GmbH

ALLTEC GmbH

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co., Ltd.

LASEA

TYKMA Electrox, Inc.

Jinan Style Machinery Co., Ltd.

