Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Data mining, which is intensively and extensively being utilized by several organizations, is gaining high popularity in the life sciences sector, albeit the degree of essentiality is moderate. Data mining applications have significantly benefitted industries, for example – insurers can detect abuse and fraud, lifesciences companies can make better decisions apropos to customer relationship management, physicians can identify best practices and effective treatment options, and patients are enabled to receive affordable and improved healthcare services. With huge amount of complex data generated by the transactions related to life sciences companies, processing and analyzing this data becomes voluminous by traditional methods. With the help of data mining’s methodology and technology, the process of transforming the complex data into useful information is facilitated.
Revenues from the market for lifesciences data mining and visualization in North America will remain significantly larger than those obtained from the market in all the other regional segments combined. Apart from North America, Europe will also prevail as a lucrative market for lifesciences data mining and visualization market.
In 2018, the global Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tableau Software
SAP SE
IBM
SAS Institute
Microsoft
Oracle
TIBCO Software
Information Builders
Dundas Data Visualization
Pentaho
InetSoft Technology
MicroStrategy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise
On Demand
Both
Market segment by Application, split into
Academia
Biotech
Government
Pharmaceuticals
Contract Research Organization (CRO)
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
