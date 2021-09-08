Machine Learning in Finance Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
The value of machine learning in finance is becoming more apparent by the day. As banks and other financial institutions strive to beef up security, streamline processes, and improve financial analysis, ML is becoming the technology of choice.
In 2018, the global Machine Learning in Finance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Machine Learning in Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Learning in Finance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ignite Ltd
Yodlee
Trill A.I.
MindTitan
Accenture
ZestFinance
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supervised Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Semi Supervised Learning
Reinforced Leaning
Market segment by Application, split into
Banks
Securities Company
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Machine Learning in Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Machine Learning in Finance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine Learning in Finance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928342-global-machine-learning-in-finance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Machine Learning in Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Supervised Learning
1.4.3 Unsupervised Learning
1.4.4 Semi Supervised Learning
1.4.5 Reinforced Leaning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Machine Learning in Finance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banks
1.5.3 Securities Company
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Machine Learning in Finance Market Size
2.2 Machine Learning in Finance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Machine Learning in Finance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Machine Learning in Finance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Machine Learning in Finance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Machine Learning in Finance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Machine Learning in Finance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Machine Learning in Finance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Machine Learning in Finance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Machine Learning in Finance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Machine Learning in Finance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Machine Learning in Finance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Machine Learning in Finance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ignite Ltd
12.1.1 Ignite Ltd Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Machine Learning in Finance Introduction
12.1.4 Ignite Ltd Revenue in Machine Learning in Finance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ignite Ltd Recent Development
12.2 Yodlee
12.2.1 Yodlee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Machine Learning in Finance Introduction
12.2.4 Yodlee Revenue in Machine Learning in Finance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Yodlee Recent Development
12.3 Trill A.I.
12.3.1 Trill A.I. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Machine Learning in Finance Introduction
12.3.4 Trill A.I. Revenue in Machine Learning in Finance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Trill A.I. Recent Development
12.4 MindTitan
12.4.1 MindTitan Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Machine Learning in Finance Introduction
12.4.4 MindTitan Revenue in Machine Learning in Finance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MindTitan Recent Development
12.5 Accenture
12.5.1 Accenture Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Machine Learning in Finance Introduction
12.5.4 Accenture Revenue in Machine Learning in Finance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.6 ZestFinance
12.6.1 ZestFinance Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Machine Learning in Finance Introduction
12.6.4 ZestFinance Revenue in Machine Learning in Finance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ZestFinance Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3928342-global-machine-learning-in-finance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Norah Trent
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)