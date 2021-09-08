Managed Security Service (MSS) Market in Asia Pacific: Telcos MSS Portfolio and Market Approach

“Managed Security Service (MSS) in Asia Pacific: Telcos’ MSS Portfolio and Market Approach”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the MSS in Asia Pacific. It delivers qualitative insights into the MSS market, analyzing key trends and case studies of telco’s MSS portfolios.

Telcos are well placed to offer MSS given their place as network operators and ability to offer unique capabilities in threat intelligence. They are also turning to new partner models with other operators, embracing open source to move away from being pure resellers and in some cases fusing offers with late stage start-ups to further innovate. In Asia Pacific, a number of operators such as Singtel, NTT Security and Telstra are leading the charge in the MSS market.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context: This section provides a framework, definition and service value of the MSS in the region.

– Section 2: Telcos’ Go-to-Market Approach on Managed Security Services: This section analyses the market strategies that telcos are adopting for their MSS services. It includes analyzing telco’s MSS portfolios, strategic partnerships with security vendors and investments in security operations centers.

– Section 3: Case Studies: Case study on Singtel, NTT Security and Telstra MSS product portfolio and market approaches.

– Section 4: Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations: it consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the telcos in the MSS market.

Scope

– In Asia Pacific, although telco’s may initially not be strongly associated with security services, expanding their managed services portfolio to include MSS has become a strategic initiative to create a new source of revenue.

– The types of services offered are polarized around 2 trends: with pan- regional and Local Tier I telcos, offering sophisticated MSS services, such as Real Time threats monitoring from its in-country SOC or DDoS mitigation services; and in the other side, Tier II local telcos with very basic MSS offerings, such as managed firewall and anti-spam cloud based services.

– Strategic partnerships with security vendors are key MSS go-to-market strategies deployed by telcos to succeed in the enterprise security services market. SOCs are key enablers for telcos to offer more advanced and sophisticated MSS services, such as real-time security monitoring and incident response.

Reasons to buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Asia Pacific’s MSS markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– The report examines the key telcos go-to-market approach on MSS services in Asia Pacific.

– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Asia Pacific’s evolving MSS market.

Major Companies Mentioned:

AhnLab

Akamai

ArcSight

Carbon Black

Checkpoint

Cisco

Cognevo

CounterTack

Etisalat

F5 Networks

FireEye

Firstwave Cloud Technology

Fortinet

HKT/PCCW

IBM

Integralis

Juniper

NTT Security

Palo Alto Networks

Protectwise

Qualys

Quann

Secode

Singtel

Softbank

Solutionary

Symantec

Tata Communications

Telefonica

Telstra

ThreatQuotient

Trustwave

vArmour

Vectra Networks

Zscaler

Table of Contents

Table of contents 3

List of exhibits 4

Executive summary 5

Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context 6

Managed Security Services definition 7

Managed Security services value chain 8

Section 2: Telcos’ Go-to-Market Approach on MSS 9

Managed Security market trends and portfolio 10

Strategic partnership with leading security vendors 12

Acquisition of security vendors 13

Section 3: Case Studies 14

Singtel 14

NTT 16

Telstra 17

Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations 18

Appendix 20

Acronyms and Definitions 21

Companies Mentioned 23

About the authors 24

