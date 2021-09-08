Metal Containers Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Metal Containers Market: Overview

Metal containers are anticipated to expand over the forecast period owing to nutrition retaining properties of metal containers and increasing health awareness in consumers. Metal containers finds large application in food and beverage industry as metal is suitable for protecting food content where as heavy duty metal containers such as drums, IBCs are generally used in the transportation of oil, chemicals and bulk liquids. Also, metal containers are 100% recyclable therefore the key manufacturer are inclining towards metal rather than plastics containers. Eco friendliness and durability are various properties that are offered by metal containers that are driving the market. Growing popularity of metal containers for the various end use application like food & beverage, paints & dyes is escalating the market. Developing preference towards sophisticated packaging is one of the factor in driving the metal containers market.

Emerging economies are witnessing meteoric growth in trade volume. Governments of economic powerhouses such as China and India have various ongoing projects that aim to essentially double the volume of current trade in the next five years, which in turn is expected to bolster the regional metal containers market.

Increased use of bio plastics act as an obstacle in the growth of metal containers market

Increased usage of bio plastics such as bagasse and other material in food and beverage industry act as a key challenge in the growth of metal containers. Continuing trend towards reduction in weight has led to tepid demand of metal packaging. However, key metal can manufacturers in the metal containers market are utilizing the opportunity by portraying their metal containers under recycled category through labels. The government across the globe is promoting eco-friendly metal containers which have positive impact on the market. However, moreover, manufacturers, in order to reduce logistics cost, ensure that they use such forms of packaging products which renders efficiency in shipping and handling, leading to competitive advantage.

Metal Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, metal containers can be segmented as: Cans, Drums, Aerosol Cans, Pails, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Bottles & Others. On the basis of metal type, metal containers can be segmented as: Stainless Steel, Aluminum & Tin. On the basis of end use, metal containers can be segmented as: Food and Beverage Industry, Paints & Lubricants, Chemical Industry, Automotive Industry, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal care, Building & Construction & Other consumer goods.

Metal Containers Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global metal containers market can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Europe, South& East Asia, Oceania and Emerging Countries. United States is estimated to dominate the market of metal containers during the forecast period. Owing to growing food & beverage and paints industry in the United States, Canada and other Central American regions. Emerging countries like China, India and other ASEAN countries in Asia Pacific have strong potential in the global metal containers market in the near future.

Metal Containers Market: Key Players

Key players in the metal containers market are as follows

Can Pack S.A., Timeless Tins Ltd., Silgam Holdings AG, Sonocco Products Company, Reynolds Group Holdings, Ardagh Group, Crown Holdings, Rexam Plc., Ball Corporation & Hindalco Group. Many unrecognized and local players are expected to contribute to the global metal containers market during the forecast period.

Metal Containers Market: Key Developments

In 2019, Ardagh Group is innovating by introducing recyclable can in the metal containers market.

In 2018, Ball Corporation expanded its manufacturing facility at Paraguay and extended its manufacturing capacity at Argentina beverage can plant. With this strategy the company can serve the growing beverage can market in Latin America and support various customers demand.

Fox Valley Containers offers high quality metal containers that are made with stackable cover design. The company also offers metal cans that have paper label on the top.

In 2014, Crown Holding acquired EMPAQUE. With this acquisition the company can expand its presence globally. The company also maintaining a connection between environmental friendliness and charity.