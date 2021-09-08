Modified lecithin Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Modified lecithin Market Outlook – Lecithin is produced, primarily as a by-product of vegetable oil production and refining from sources such as sunflower, soy, corn, rapeseed, etc. Lecithin is composed of phospholipids, a group of fatty substance. Modified lecithin is produced by standardization, filtration, fractionation, or enzymatic modification of the crude lecithin that is produced during oil production. Modified lecithin with the subjection of modification is used as an emulsifier with high water-dispersability, excellent in oil-in-water performance, increased heat resistance, and improved wetting ability. Modified lecithin is used in the form of liquid or powder in various food and beverage industry products such as baked goods, dairy products, instant beverage mixes, confections, etc. Modified lecithin with the aid of enhanced functionality also is evidently used in the cosmetics and personal care products such as skin care, hair care, and body care.

Increasing Awareness about the Health Benefits of the Lecithin Propelling the Demand for the Modified Lecithin in the Global Market – Global modified lecithin market is majorly driven by the increasing application in various food and beverage products, including baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, gravies and sauce, cheese production, etc. Food and beverage industry is flourishing owing to the increasing demand from increased population around the world which is driving the demand for the modified lecithin with improved functionality.

Modified lecithin, modified chemically or enzymatically, has excellent capability to interact with other substance such as proteins and starches and resulting in synergistic effect. This property of modified lecithin, a surface active additive is utilized in the cosmetic and personal care products such as skin care, hair care, body care, etc. with improved emulsifying and dispersing property. Due to advancements in the technology and regular introduction of new and innovative products, cosmetic industry is expanding at a tremendous pace. The increased consumption of cosmetic products is likely to drive the demand for modified lecithin and create a positive outlook in the global market.

Lecithin, earlier was derived primarily from bovine brain, however due to the risk of getting infected with Mad Cow disease, the demand for animal-derived lecithin declined drastically. Manufacturers of modified lecithin in the industry are inclined towards sourcing lecithin that are plant-based such as sunflower and soybeans. Considering the popularity of plant-based ingredients in the food and beverage industry and cosmetics industry, plant-based modified lecithin expected to have increased opportunity.

Modified lecithin Market Segmentation – The Modified lecithin market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, source, grade, and end use. On the basis of form, the modified lecithin market can be segmented as: Dry, Liquid; On the basis of nature, the modified lecithin market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional; On the basis of source, the modified lecithin market can be segmented as: Sunflower, Soybeans, Corn, Other; On the basis of grade, the modified lecithin market can be segmented as: Food Grade, Feed Grade, Industrial Grade; On the basis of end use, the modified lecithin market can be segmented as: Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Convenience Food, Others; Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Animal Feed, Other;; On the basis of distribution channel, the modified lecithin market can be segmented as: Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C; Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Mass Grocery Stores

Modified lecithin Market: Regional Analysis – North American and European countries share major percentage of the global modified lecithin market at the present. The high consumption is supported by the availability and awareness about the modified lecithin and its benefits. East Asia and South Asia are likely to show the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness and entrance of key players in the market of modified lecithin.

Modified lecithin Market: Key Participants – Some of the market participants in the Modified lecithin market are: Cargill Inc., I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Amitex India, Archer Daniels Midland Company, American Lecithin Company, Avril Group, Sail Far Technology, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.

