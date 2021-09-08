Motors for Robot Body and Robot Wheels Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2028

Motors for Robot Body and Robot Wheels Market Overview

The robotics industry has witnessed a significant growth since the last 5 years after year through revolutionary research and development and as a result, have become highly efficient. The need for compact robots has created an avenue for smaller motors and drives to be integrated in robotics systems which has required the need of motors of robot body and robot wheels for the desired locomotion and reach out to target areas. There are many different types of commercially standard motors available for robot body and robot wheels in the market and a large number of manufacturers provide customized products as per customer specification. The motors for robot body and robot wheels are designed to be responsive and are adaptable to a plethora of applications other than its pre-assigned tasks. The common application of motors for robot body and robot wheels has been in the design of mobility robots and articulated robotic arms. These developments have led to significant developments in motors for robot body and robot wheels market. Many countries strive to adopt the forth Industrial Revolution focused towards the automation of the manufacturing sector, in which robotics play an important role. Various tier one companies have already adopted this trend and are using robots for manufacturing and assembling of products in the market of motors for robot body and robot wheels.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6796

Hazardous or inaccessible areas generate significant demand for robotic mobility to deal with different terrains. For instance, mine detection, exploration on other planets, and hazardous environment investigation. Robotic mobility utilizes a set of motors in its body and wheels. Also, the ongoing shift from fuel-based to electricity-based is mainly driven by the need for more efficient devices that run with ecofriendly or cleaner energy sources, which is one of the driving factor for motors for robot body and robot wheels market. Another major area has been space engineering and exploration programme where the motors of robot body and robot wheels have been designed for multi axis movement with a considerable payload capacity to travel in regular as well as rugged terrains.

Growth of Automation

Nowadays, end users are increasingly demanding for high quality and standardized products with respect to robots. Hence, manufacturing industries, such as food processing, electrical/electronics and automotive, are now focusing towards robots. This is in turn is leading to an increase in the consumption of motors for robot body and robot wheels thus boosting the said market. Also, several companies are adopting robots in the chemical and agriculture sectors in order to increase production and meet the growing needs of the population, which will also bring down operational cost in the long run and significantly enhance the growth of the motors for robot body and robot wheels market.

Motors used in General Purpose Vs Motors for Robot Body and Robot Wheels

Motors for robot body and robot wheels are more efficient and lightweight as compared to motors meant for general application. Another advantage these motors offer is reliability, owing to the longer life cycle of these robotics motors when compared with general commercial motors. This reduces the frequent replacement costs that come along with general commercial motors. Attributing to these factors, these motors for robot body and robot wheels find extensive application in robots utilized for military and medical applications.

Added Features and Benefits to gain Competitive Advantage

Mobility robots, in which these motors are used for the automation of manufacturing, can reduce the time spent on training and development of labor and execution of repetitive motions while ensuring the quality and standardization of the end products. They also provide an opportunity to save time as well as money by reducing man hours while providing optimum output and standardized quality. Mobility robots, not only save money and time, they also increase productivity, which leads to increase profit margins. Motors for robot body and robot wheels help in designing of complex movements and configurations which are application and industry specific.

The Necessity for Demining Action

Each year, over 5000 people fall victim to the accidents caused due to landmines and ERW shells scattered throughout the world’s former and current war zones.

There is a huge need for demining activities to be carried out globally; it has been recorded that over 1 million people have been killed or maimed due to the planting of active landmines. During the Second World War, it is estimated that over 60 million landmines, which may be anti-personnel mine or anti-tank mine were planted by the military forces to avoid enemy infiltration. It is assessed that over 60 to 80 million landmines are still in active position & planted and still waiting to lame or kill someone throughout the globe.

Demining action has gained traction since 2000 and many private organizations as well as non-profit organizations have been actively participating to remove and destroy such explosive remnants of war (ERW).

Occurrence of landmines are of serious concern in many countries such as Afghanistan, Croatia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and several African and European countries. There are numerous organizations and foundations, such as the United Nations, that sponsor expenses so that the area becomes mine free and can be used for residential, commercial, or industrial purposes. This opportunity is expected to create surge in demand of motors for robot body and robot wheels market.

Motors for Robot Body and Robot Wheels Market: Segmentation

The global market of motors for robot body and robot wheels can be segmented on the basis of type, area of application and end use.

On the basis of type, the global motors for robot body and robot wheels market can be segmented as:

Alternating Current (AC) Motors

Direct-Current (DC) Motors

Servo Motors

Stepper Motors

Frameless Motors

On the basis of area of application, the global motors for robot body and robot wheels market can be segmented as:

Wheel

Body

On the basis of end use, the global motors for robot body and robot wheels market can be segmented as:

Medical Equipment

Packaging & Labeling

Automobile Industry

Military Applications

Others

Global Motors for Robot Body and Robot Wheels Market: Regional outlook

The global motors for robot body and robot wheels market can be segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of production, China is dominant in the global motors for robot body and robot wheels market, being an exporter and a major manufacturing hub. In terms of consumption, growth observed in the automotive industry, coupled with the demand from consumer durables, is estimated to spur the demand for motors for robot body and robot wheels in countries such as India, China and ASEAN. Also, the market for motors for robot body and robot wheels in Europe is anticipated to hinge on the performance of the automotive industry in the coming years as well.

Download Regional Data @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6796

Global Motors for Robot Body and Robot Wheels Market: Key Players

Key players identified in the global motors for robot body and robot wheels market are Johnson Electric, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Nidec Corporation, BEI Kimco, Electro-Kinetic Designs ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Aerotech Inc., Schneider Electric, Moog Inc., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Kollmorgen Corporation, Mclennan Servo Supplies, and Skurka Aerospace, Inc.

Opportunities for Market Participants