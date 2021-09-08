Mud Logging Unit Market value projected to expand by 2028

Market Overview

Since its commercial introduction in 1939, mud logging units have become a center for monitoring formation responses to drilling process. Historically, mud logging units were the most basic type of well log. The mud logger’s command, primarily, was to describe the lithology of formation and record depth. Eventually, the scope of mud logging has expanded as additional sensors, such as weight on bit, gas chromatographs and mud pit level indicators, have begun to bring more data into logging units. Advancements in networking systems and computing, surface sensors’ design and sample analysis have made these units quite popular in the 21st century. Though most commonly used in petroleum exploration, mud logging is also used when exploring minerals or drilling water wells where the drilling fluid is the circulating medium used to lift the hole.

Over the coming years, the demand for these equipment will gradually increase as according to experts, the demand for natural gas is expected to increase by more than 70% by 2025, i.e. from 90 to 156 trillion cubic feet. Also, the greatest demand for natural gas would be coming from emerging economies. Given the current consumption rate, emerging economies in Asia are expected to almost triple.

However, sometimes compressed air is used as a circulating medium instead of a mud logger, which is far by most commonly used substance. Thus, an alternative and more accurate name used is “surface logging“ and those who carry out the procedure are referred to as pore pressure engineers or formulation evaluation engineers. Primarily, mud logging strives to successfully identify potentially productive sites for drilling by looking for out hydrocarbon-rich formations.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Mud Logging Units are designed to provide a continuous reading of the total hydrocarbons in a gas stream and also determine the composition of the sample gas stream. Additionally, mud logging units also record and monitor drilling parameters, flow levels and mud volumes. The Mud Logging Unit market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

By the type of the standard equipment-

Gas Excavator

Vacuum System

Total Gas detector

Gas Calibration

Optical Instrument

By Service-

Pressure Detection

Geochemical Analysis

Petro Physical Analysis

Measurement While Drilling (MWD)

Communication

By Application-

Offshore

Onshore

Increasing preference for mud logging units for oil & refineries exploration

Due to increasing energy consumption, the demand for oil & gas refineries has increased globally, which are required to meet this rising demand. For instance, Russia is the largest producer of natural gas. In Asia-Pacific, Indonesia is the largest producer of natural gas and South Korea, China and India are relatively small consumers of natural gas in the region. The largest producer of natural gas in Africa is Nigeria and Egypt is the second largest producer of natural gas in Africa. In Middle East, UAE and Iran are major producers of natural gas in the region.

Valued-added features and services are being imparted by manufacturers to gain competitive advantage

Companies are implementing new technologies for these equipment to maintain their position. Most of the big manufacturers are investing in this technology on account of increasing demand from oil & gas sector. Mud logging requires a good deal of diligence and attention and thus, companies are also investing in training of their employees to build their skills in this area.

Regional Market Outlook

The global Mud Logging Unit market is segmented into the following regions – Middle East and Africa, China, India, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and South East Asia. India and China have been dominant in the Global Mud Logging Unit market mainly due to increasing demand from oil & gas industry. In North America, the USA is a prominent market due to the high demand from the natural gas industry. Eastern and Western Europe are also expected to provide moderate opportunities due to increasing awareness about Mud Logging Units. Latin America is also expected to grow with significantly high CAGR due to rising demand from countries, such as Brazil and Mexico. Growth in the Middle East and African region is expected to be considerably less as compared to the other regions.

Global Refineries Market By Region, 2017

FMI Analysis, 2017

Global Mud Logging Unit Market: Key Players

The key players ruling the global Mud Logging Unit market are Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited, Excellence Logging, Oil Field Instrumentation Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, SDP Services Ltd., DHI Services, Inc., Specialist Services Group, ATCO Group, Weatherford International, Naftagas Offline Services and Geolog.

