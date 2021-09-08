New Study on Global RTD Tea Market 2019-2025 Analysis and Outlook
In 2019, the market size of Global RTD Tea Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for RTD Tea.
This report studies the global market size of RTD Tea, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the RTD Tea sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Coca-Cola
JBD Group
Ting Hsin
Unilever
Uni-President
Amul
Argo Tea
Arizona
Asahi
Britvic Soft Drinks
Dr Pepper Snapple
F&N Foods
Haelssen & Lyon
Hangzhou Wahaha
HeySong
Ito En
Kirin Beverage
Malaysia Dairy
Marley’s Mellow Mood
Nongfu Spring
PepsiCo
Pokka Sapporo Food and Beverage
Suntory
Sweet Leaf Tea
Tai Sun
Tan Hiep Phat
Trade Winds
Vitalon
Xing Tea
Market Segment by Product Type
Black Tea
Green Tea
Others
Market Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food and Drink Specialty Stores
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
