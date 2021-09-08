Polyurethane Coatings Market Growth Structure, Key Players, Dynamic Demand, Opportunities, Business Trends, Share Report, Size and 2023

Polyurethane Coatings Market Overview:

Polyurethane Coatings Market is expected to witness a significant growth in terms of consumption of USD 3781.2 KT by 2023 with CAGR of 7.3% between by 2023.

The flexibility and toughness of polyurethane coatings have led to their amplified use in the transportation and automotive sector. The anti-corrosive and anti-abrasive properties have intensified their application in products of various end user sectors. Use of polyurethane coatings in flooring applications have provided additional opportunities for growth of the industry. Exceptional weathering performance characteristics have further increased the expansion of the market.

Polyurethane Coatings Market includes growing demand from rapidly growing end use industries such as building & construction, packaging, and automotive. In addition to this shifting consumer trends in favour of damage prevention to their devices, equipment and vehicle form the thermal, corrosion and other impact action.

Get Free Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2976

Polyurethane Coatings Market Key Players:

Polyurethane Coatings Market are

Akzo Nobel N.V.(Europe)

Valspar Corporation (US)

Sherwin Williams Company (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

BASF SE (Europe)

Covestro AG (Europe)

Jotun A/S (Europe)

Evonik Industries (Europe)

Polyurethane Coatings Market Segment Analysis:

Polyurethane Coatings Market has been segmented into technology and end use industries. On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into solvent-borne, water-borne, spray, powder, and others (high solids, acrylic based). Among these technology, water-borne polyurethane coatings have covered the largest market due to highly applicable in plastic coating, wood coating, metal coating, fibre coating and others.

The driver for water-borne polyurethane coatings is its low volatile organic chemical (VOC) content which makes it a better coating option in various end use industries due to this water-borne polyurethane coating market has scope for its extension in different regions which can make a bigger market in terms of consumption of polyurethane coatings. Secondly, solvent-borne polyurethane coating remains the dominant polyurethane coating type and is expected to be the largest in coming future market.

Polyurethane Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Polyurethane Coatings are largely consumed in Asia Pacific region owing to robust end use industry growth, favourable government policies and low labour cost. China and India are leading countries owing to increasing demand of polyurethane coatings in automotive and construction industry. Construction industry causes major environmental impact owing to demolition waste and consumes large amount of energy thus, to minimize environmental impact polyurethane coatings is expected to exhibit strong market growth. Infrastructural development with modern structure and technology in emerging markets are anticipated to propel the polyurethane coatings market. Germany and UK are leading countries in European regions on account of large automotive hub.

Automotive refinishes and rapid industrialization is driving huge demand of polyurethane water borne coatings. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness high demand of polyurethane coatings in construction industry on account of increasing disposable income and growing expenditure on interior of building.

Polyurethane Coatings Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Polyurethane Coatings Market

Polyurethane Coatings Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

Polyurethane Coatings Market List of Table:

Table 1 World Population: By Major Regions (2016 To 2030) (Million)

Table 2 Global Polyurethane Coatings Market: By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilo Tons)

Table 3 North America Polyurethane Coatings Market: By Country, 2016-2023 (Kilo Tons)

Table 4 Europe Polyurethane Coatings Market: By Country, 2016-2023 (Kilo Tons)

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Coatings Market: By Country, 2016-2023 (Kilo Tons)

Polyurethane Coatings Market Table to be Continue…….,

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]