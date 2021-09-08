Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Tennis Strings Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Tennis Strings Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In tennis, the strings are the part of a tennis racquet that make contact with the ball. The strings form a woven network inside the head of the racquet. Strings are made with a variety of materials and possess varying properties that have been measured, such as dynamic stiffness, tension retention, thickness, string texture and rebound efficiency.

Demand Scenario

The global tennis strings market will grow at a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period. The Americas are the largest market due to high popularity of tennis, which leads to increase in the demand.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing participation of youth in sports activities is having a positive impact on the market. Growing awareness among consumers pertaining to health and fitness will also accelerate the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products at low costs may hamper the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

The use of information technology for direct promotion or marketing is the major trend in the market.

Global Tennis Strings Market – by Product Type, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Tennis Strings Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Japan

Continued…

