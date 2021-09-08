Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019 Historical Industry Trends, Dynamics, Value By Region, Country-Level Analysis, Segmentation and Supply Chain by 2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) proclaims that the global public key infrastructure market is predicted to register a CAGR of 21.12% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Rapid adoption coupled with the expanding userbase is highly influencing the developers to improve public key infrastructure over the years. Public key infrastructure can be defined as roles, policies, and procedures which are essential to distribute, manage digital certificates and public-key encryption, aiming to secure the transfer of electronic information.

With digitalization transforming how people manage confidential data, public key infrastructure (PKI) is considered the next frontier in security solution and management of personal information. Several technology companies are introducing such systems which ensure effective arrangement that binds the public keys. The expanding userbase and the rapid adoption of such systems are encouraging the developers to improve PKI. It facilitates the management of public and private keys along with digital certifications. The system is extensively used by the organizations and individuals in order to maintain and develop a secure networking environment. Public bodies and businesses across the globe are opting for advanced communication networks in order to improve operational efficiency and achieve higher scalability. The public key infrastructure system is considered an efficient, reliable, secure, cost-effective, authentic, and a secure method for creating authorization systems in order to make transactions through digital platforms. Such factors are highly contributing to the market growth across the globe.

Major Key Players

Comodo Group Inc.,

DocuSign Inc,

GoDaddy Inc.,

Ascertia,

Assa Abloy Group,

GlobalSign,

Gemalto NV,

VeriSign Inc.,

Lexmark International Inc.,

Entrust Datacard Corporation,



According to MRFR, the global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market stood at USD 639.12 Mn and is expected to witness a healthy growth during the review period (2018-2023). Intensifying cyber threat is a major concern worldwide, making PKI an important tool for information security.

Industry Updates

April 12, 2019: Workonline Communications became the first African wholesale IP transit provider on 1st April 2019 in order to enhance the security of Internet routing across the globe. The company leads the way as one of the early adopters of the security technology.

Market Segmentation:

The global public key infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, solution, and end-user.

By mode of solution, the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented into enrolment services, PIN authentication, self-recovery, secure roaming, self-registration, and others.

By mode of deployment, the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. Among these, the cloud-based deployment is likely to outperform the on-premise segment due to the higher adoption rate of PKI deployment across the globe.

By mode of end-users, the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented into human resources, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, manufacturing, education and research, BFSI, and others. Among these, the BFSI segment is likely to exhibit a significant growth rate owing to its high adoption in this sector.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the public key infrastructure market span across regions namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the North American region is considered to command the largest share in the global market and is likely to retain its pole position in the long run. The growth can be ascribed to the presence of an established technology sector in this region. The presence of several market giants coupled with the extensive use of PKI solutions by the government sector is likely to trigger the demand for such solutions in this region. Leading players like Verisign and Comodo, and major browser makers like Google and Apple are estimated to influence the market for public key infrastructure substantially in the foreseeable future.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to exhibit a significant growth rate, with China accounting for the largest country-level market share. India and Japan are also considered as important country-level markets in this region.

