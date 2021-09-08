Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- NXP, Alien, 3M, ACTAtek, Axcess and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) are the radio waves that are utilized for reading and capturing the information that is stored on a tag attached to an object. These tags are used to store the product information electronically and can be analyzed the object from distance. RFID can be used in manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, where keeping track of the inventory and assets is of prime importance as they found a significant improvement in the overall quality of data entry. It also facilitates to gather the location data with the help of RTLS to pinpoint an exact location and the identity of assets.

This report focuses on the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NXP Semiconductors

Alien Technology

3M

ACTAtek Technology

Axcess International

Impinj

Ascendent

Checkpointt System

Avery Dennison

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Healthcare

Industrial

Transport & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



