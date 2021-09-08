Search and Rescue Equipments 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Search and Rescue Equipments include search-and-rescue system, complementary devices intended for search and rescue, communication equipment, medical equipment, etc. This report does not cover transportation equipment such as aircraft and vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

The search and rescue equipments are mainly used by combat search and rescue and non-combat search and rescue. The search and rescue equipments can segment by rescue equipment, search equipment, communication equipment, medical equipment and others.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, rapid and effective products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Search and Rescue Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Search and Rescue Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Garmin Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Leonardo S.P.A.

Rockwell Collins

FLIR Systems

Textron Systems

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems

Teikoku Sen-i

ACR Electronics

GENETECH Group

Airborne Systems Limited

CMC Rescue

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rescue Equipment

Search Equipment

Communication Equipment

Medical Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Combat Search and Rescue

Non-combat Search and Rescue

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Search and Rescue Equipments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rescue Equipment

1.2.2 Search Equipment

1.2.3 Communication Equipment

1.2.4 Medical Equipment

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Combat Search and Rescue

1.3.2 Non-combat Search and Rescue

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Honeywell Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Thales Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Thales Group Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 General Dynamics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 General Dynamics Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Garmin Ltd.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Garmin Ltd. Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Raytheon Company

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Raytheon Company Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Leonardo S.P.A.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Leonardo S.P.A. Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Rockwell Collins

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Rockwell Collins Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

