Service Procurement Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Service Procurement market to provide accurate information about the Service Procurement market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), Provade (US), PIXID (France), Upwork (US), Field Nation (US), WorkMarket (US), Superior Group (US), Enlighta (US) and TargetRecruit (US)
Major applications as follows:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer goods
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Major Type as follows:
Contingent Workforce Management
Freelancer Management
Statement of Work Procurement
Services Governance and MSA Management
Analytics and Reporting
Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
