Service Robotics Market to Grow with a CAGR of 14.90% in the Forecasted period of 2014-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Service Robotics Market was worth USD 7.78 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 27.15 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.90% during the forecast period. The requirement to battle rising work costs in developed countries and increasing instances of assisted living are anticipated to provide driving force to the worldwide service robotics market. Since they assist in performing tasks that would somehow be considered unsafe or troublesome, service robots are foreseen to encounter significant demand. Furthermore, regular assignments can be effortlessly taken care of with a high level of exactness by these computer-controlled gadgets. Nonetheless, service robotics is in nearness to people; in this manner, guaranteeing complete health and security is absolutely critical. An expanding number of organizations have been creating and sharpening automation methods keeping in mind the end goal to gain share of the market. Key parts of the service robotics incorporate actuators, power supply, manipulators, sensors, and microcontrollers, of which sensors are the most important. Moreover, mobile technology, increasing geriatric population and smart devices implementing robotics, venture capital investments, funds and favorable government grants and enhancement of complementary technologies among others are foreseen to affect the market demand positively.

Application outlook and Trend Analysis

The market for service robotics can be extensively classified into two application portions and incorporates personal service robotics and professional service robotics. The service robotics incorporate four principle service robotics includes four main professional service robotics applications, for example, medical, defense, field and logistic. In 2012 Service robotics utilized for guard purposes represented a significant piece of the overall industry because of their utilization in unmanned aeronautical vehicles among others. Field robots, which are utilized for purposes, for example, mining, agriculture, milling, forestry, etc. represented around 25 percent of the general proficient mechanical technology section. Medical robots have increased far reaching acknowledgment because of their help in treatment and robot-assisted surgery. Nonetheless, medical robotics systems are extremely expensive, because of which providers offer renting contracts for them. Additionally, service robotics is utilized as a part of various applications, for example, underwater, mobile platforms, construction, cleaning, rescue and inspection among others. The personal service robotics applications include two fundamental applications and incorporate entertainment and leisure robots and household robots. Personal service robotics represented a substantially smaller income share when compared to its alternatives and have altogether different advertising and evaluating channel. Personal robots are utilized for entertainment, education, lawn mowing, handicap assistance, and research, and so on.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific is foreseen to remain the market pioneer, fundamentally by virtue of huge advancements in South Korea and Japan. The United States is likewise anticipated that would involve noteworthy piece of the overall industry and become speedier than the worldwide normal amid the gauge time frame. Quick increment in industrialization and improvement of manufacturing limits in the North America area is probably going to quicken the development of service robotics market. Furthermore, the rapidly developing automotive industry is foreseen to drive the market development in districts including Asia Pacific and North America. The requirement for benefit mechanical technology is anticipated to ascend in creating economies including China, India among others attributable to ascend in assembling and manufacturing bases.

Competitive Insights

The major companies participating in the market are LG Electronics, Gecko Systems International Corporation, Yujin Robot, Electrolux, FUJITSU FRONTECH LTD, Honda Motor Company, iRobot, Toyota, Fujitsu, Hanool Robotics Corp and Sony Corporation.

The global Service Robotics Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Defense

Logistics

Personal

Household

Professional

Field

Medical

Entertainment and Leisure

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

