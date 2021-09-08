Set-Top Box Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Trends & Analysis

The report on the global Set-top Box market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The growth of the cable TV segment has seen rapid growth in the recent years, which has indirectly contributed to the expansion of the set top box market as well. Focused market reports connected to the semiconductors and electronics sector among others lately have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes a report on this sector. The set top box industry is anticipated to develop at a 6 percent CAGR while achieving revenues worth USD 31.67 billion approximately by the year 2023.

Increasing demand of IPTV has been of the major factors which has been boosting the demand for the market. The industry is also likely to witness growing acceptance of digital terrestrial television broadcasting which will further lead to the development of the market in the forecast period. The industry is also influenced by upgrades to innovative functionality with a richer user interface for detection of content and swift search which will drive the development of the industry in the forecast period.

Major key Players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Apple Inc. (U.S),

Google Inc. (U.S),

Samsung Group (South Korea),

Arris International Plc. (U.S),

EchoStar Corporation (U.S),

Humax (U.K),

Sagemcom (France),

Technicolor SA (France),

Skyworth Digital (China)

According to MRFR, The global Set-Top Box Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 31 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The market of set-top box appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the set-top box market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Apple Inc., Google Inc., Arris International Plc. And EchoStar Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand for hybrid set-top boxes and high-speed communication. Also, growing demand for digital terrestrial television broadcasting and BS digital broadcasting, are the major factors driving the growth of set-top box market in the region. Also, due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of over-the-top (OTT) streaming and app-based multi-screen experiences capturing mindshare from traditional TV and smart TVs in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Set-top box market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing adoption of smart TVs and growing demand for high definition content in China and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for set-top box is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Segmentation

The global set-top box market has been segmented on the basis of types, content resolutions application, and region.

Global Set-top box Market By Type:

Cable

Satellite

Digital Terrestrial Television

Internet Protocol

Over-The-Top Content (OTT)

Others

Global Set-top box Market By Content Resolutions:

Secure Digital (SD)

High Definition (HD)

4K

Others

Global Set-top box Market By Application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global Set-top box Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

