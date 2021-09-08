Shaft Shredder Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

Global Shaft Shredder Market: Introduction

A shaft shredder is a machine used for reducing the size of any type of material. The materials that are generally shredded using a shaft shredder include tires, wood, plastics, metals, car wrecks and garbage. A shaft shredder is typically used to process various materials into different sizes, mainly to reduce the recycling cost of transport. Based on the need and type of application, shaft shredders come in many different sizes and designs. The market for shaft shredders is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. This is mainly due to the growing recycling and waste processing industries across the globe. The governments of many countries have enabled various regulations that have made it compulsory to recycle and process the waste generated during any process. This, in turn, will create healthy opportunities for shaft shredder market players to expand their footprint across the globe.

Global Shaft Shredder Market: Dynamics

The global shaft shredder market is primarily driven by growing awareness about the importance of processing and recycling waste materials to protect the environment and for efficient utilization of natural resources among people and governments of various countries. Hence, the growing investment in the recycling and waste processing sector, which is manifesting as new plants and units, is going to uplift the demand for shaft shredders in the future.

Moreover, the introduction of hybrid drive mechanism for single, double and quad shaft shredder in the market is going to provide benefits of both electric and hydraulic drive simultaneously. This is the new development in the market and is anticipated to gain huge attention in the global shaft shedder market in the forecast period.

Global Shaft Shredder Market: Segmentation

The global market for shaft shredder can be segmented on the basis of product type, drive mechanism, end use industry and region.

On the basis of product type, the global shaft shredder market can be segmented as:

Single-Shaft Shredder

Dual-Shaft Shredder

Quad-Shaft Shredder

On the basis of the drive mechanism, the global shaft shredder market can be segmented as:

Electric Drive

Hydraulic Drive

Hybrid Drive

On the basis of end use industry, global shaft shredder market can be segmented as:

Waste Processing Industry Organic Waste Hospital Waste Electronic Waste Municipal Waste Others

Recycling Industry Plastic Recycling Metal Recycling Paper Recycling Rubber Recycling Wood Recycling Others

Others

On the basis of regions, global shaft shredder market can be segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

China

Japan

Global Shaft Shredder Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for shaft shredder is anticipated to be dominated by North America owing to the presence of a significant numbers of metal, plastic and waste processing industries in this region. Moreover, the market in North America is also expected to grow at a good pace in the coming future. This is mainly due to the regulations introduced by the Chinese government on the import of waste and other recycling products from other countries. This, in turn, will give birth to new recycling and waste processing plants and industries in this region. On the other hand, Western Europe is expected to hold second position in the global shaft shredder market in terms of demand. Additionally, the emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific, mainly India, China and Brazil, etc., are also anticipated to play an important role in the overall growth of the respective regions in the future.

Global Shaft Shredder Market: Market Participants

Names of some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of shaft shredder are:

Granutech-Saturn Systems

UNTHA shredding technology GmbH

Changshu Shouyu Machinery Co., Ltd.

AVANTI Business Machines Limited

Ulster Shredders

EcoStan

Zhangjiagang Saiou Machinery Co., Ltd.

VITA GROUP LIMITED

Jaguar Equipamentos

