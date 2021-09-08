Silicon Metal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4231964#ixzz5nEYlKrCY

Scope of the Report:

The downstream industries of silicon metal products are aluminum industry, silicone compounds, photovoltaic solar cells and electronic semiconductors. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption growth of silicon metal slowing down obviously. However, there still is a huge potential need for the silicone metal and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the silicon metal products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Silicon Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 8330 million US$ in 2024, from 6520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Silicon Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Globe Specialty Metals

Ferroatlantica

Elkem

Simcoa

Dow Corning

Wacker

Rima Group

RW Silicium

UC RUSAL

G.S. Energy

Hoshine Silicon

Yunnan Yongchang Silicon

BlueStar Silicon Material

Wynca

Liaoning Shuangyi Silicon

DaTong Jinneng Silicon Metal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 98.0%-99.0%

Content 99.0%-99.5%

Content >99.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum Industry

Silicone Compounds

Photovoltaic Solar Cells

Electronic Semiconductors

Other

