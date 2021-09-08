Smoking Tobacco in Italy Market 2019 Gains Momentum: Know The Market Trends and Demand

“Smoking Tobacco in Italy, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Italian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Italian tobacco products market is large. Total tobacco sales are forecast at 74,013 tons in 2018 which is 21.2% down on their level in 2008. Sales have expanded during the past two decades with a strong upward trend evident since 2003, following a period of stagnating sales. However, this sector is also being hit by rising prices.

Scope:

– Smoking tobacco sales have expanded during the past two decades with a strong upward trend evident since 2003, following a period of stagnating sales.

— FCT has long been the larger and more dynamic sector within the market taking 98.4% of sector sales in 2017, up from 70% in 1992.

— As in a number of other European markets, smoking tobacco taxation in Italy comprises of an ad valorem excise duty and a general value added tax IVA (VAT) at 22%.

— The FCT market is expected to see growth in the short- to medium-term, but will then fall back despite more consumers moving into this market from the cigarette sector as cigarette prices continue to rise.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018

Market size and structure

Smoking Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2008–2018

Per Capita Consumption (Grams per Year), 2008–2018

Smoking Tobacco: Market Segmentation, 2008–2018

FCT by Format by Sales, %, 2010–2015

Natural Tobacco, Sales, %, 2008–2015

Fine-Cut-Tobacco by Pack Size, %, 2012–2014

Cigarette Consumption: Manufactured v FCT, 2008–2018

Production and trade

Production (Tons), 2005–2014

Imports (Tons), 2007–2017

Imports by Country of Origin, Top Countries by Volume (%), 2017

Imports by Country of Origin by Volume (Tons), 2007–2017

Imports by Country of Origin by Value, (€ ’000), 2007–2017

Exports (Tons), 2007–2017

Exports by Country of Destination, Top Countries by Volume (%), 2017

Exports by Country of Destination, Volume, Tons, 2007–2017

Exports by Country of Destination, Value, (€ ’000), 2007–2017

Taxation and retail prices

Structure of Taxation: FCT v Manufactured Cigarettes, 2018

EU: fine cut tobacco, tax incidence comparison, 2018

Retail Price List, € per pack, 2018

Manufacturers and brands

FCT: Manufacturer shares, volume, %, 2007–2017

FCT: Brand family shares, volume, %, 2003–2013

Company profiles

The smoking population

Adult smoking prevalence, total and by gender, 2007–2017

Smoking Prevalence Among Men and Women, by Age, %, 2008 & 2013

Smoking Prevalence Among Men and Women, by Age, %, 2015

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Retail structure

Prospects and forecasts

Fine-cut tobacco consumption, pieces million, 2018–2028

Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2018–2028

Appendix

