Smoking Tobacco in Italy Market 2019 Gains Momentum: Know The Market Trends and Demand
“Smoking Tobacco in Italy, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Italian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
The Italian tobacco products market is large. Total tobacco sales are forecast at 74,013 tons in 2018 which is 21.2% down on their level in 2008. Sales have expanded during the past two decades with a strong upward trend evident since 2003, following a period of stagnating sales. However, this sector is also being hit by rising prices.
Scope:
– Smoking tobacco sales have expanded during the past two decades with a strong upward trend evident since 2003, following a period of stagnating sales.
— FCT has long been the larger and more dynamic sector within the market taking 98.4% of sector sales in 2017, up from 70% in 1992.
— As in a number of other European markets, smoking tobacco taxation in Italy comprises of an ad valorem excise duty and a general value added tax IVA (VAT) at 22%.
— The FCT market is expected to see growth in the short- to medium-term, but will then fall back despite more consumers moving into this market from the cigarette sector as cigarette prices continue to rise.
Key Players:
PMI
Pöschl
JTI/Gallaher
Imperial Tobacco
BAT
Reynolds American
Heintz van Landewyck
Reasons to buy:
Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.
Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.
The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.
This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes — prime intelligence for marketers.
Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction
Executive summary
Definitions
Market context
Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018
Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018
Market size and structure
Smoking Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2008–2018
Per Capita Consumption (Grams per Year), 2008–2018
Smoking Tobacco: Market Segmentation, 2008–2018
FCT by Format by Sales, %, 2010–2015
Natural Tobacco, Sales, %, 2008–2015
Fine-Cut-Tobacco by Pack Size, %, 2012–2014
Cigarette Consumption: Manufactured v FCT, 2008–2018
Production and trade
Production (Tons), 2005–2014
Imports (Tons), 2007–2017
Imports by Country of Origin, Top Countries by Volume (%), 2017
Imports by Country of Origin by Volume (Tons), 2007–2017
Imports by Country of Origin by Value, (€ ’000), 2007–2017
Exports (Tons), 2007–2017
Exports by Country of Destination, Top Countries by Volume (%), 2017
Exports by Country of Destination, Volume, Tons, 2007–2017
Exports by Country of Destination, Value, (€ ’000), 2007–2017
Taxation and retail prices
Structure of Taxation: FCT v Manufactured Cigarettes, 2018
EU: fine cut tobacco, tax incidence comparison, 2018
Retail Price List, € per pack, 2018
Manufacturers and brands
FCT: Manufacturer shares, volume, %, 2007–2017
FCT: Brand family shares, volume, %, 2003–2013
Company profiles
The smoking population
Adult smoking prevalence, total and by gender, 2007–2017
Smoking Prevalence Among Men and Women, by Age, %, 2008 & 2013
Smoking Prevalence Among Men and Women, by Age, %, 2015
Operating constraints
Advertising restrictions
Heath warnings and labeling requirements
Other restrictions
Distribution
Retail structure
Prospects and forecasts
Fine-cut tobacco consumption, pieces million, 2018–2028
Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2018–2028
Appendix
