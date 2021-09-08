Social Media Security Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, Micro Focus, CA Technologies (Veracode) and Forecast to 2026

Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data in order to protect against security and business threats.

Every industry faces a unique set of risks on social, many of which have put organizations in the press or at the center of controversy. Whether it’s blocking targeted phishing attacks, protecting corporate accounts from compromise, fighting fraud or defending against scams and impersonating accounts, social media security is critical for modern business success.

Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3706008-global-soci…

This report focuses on the global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sophos

Trend Micro

Symantec

Micro Focus

CA Technologies (Veracode)

ZeroFox

RiskIQ

SolarWinds

Digital Shadows

Proofpoint

KnowBe4

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3706008-global-social-medi…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Social Media Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web Security

1.4.3 Application Security

1.4.4 Endpoint Security

1.4.5 Network Security

1.4.6 Cloud Security

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Media Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Professional Services

1.5.3 Managed Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

https://www.openpr.com/news/1532218/Social-Media-Security-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Sophos-Trend-Micro-Symantec-Micro-Focus-CA-Technologies-Veracode-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Sophos

12.1.1 Sophos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.1.4 Sophos Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Sophos Recent Development

12.2 Trend Micro

12.2.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.2.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.3 Symantec

12.3.1 Symantec Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.3.4 Symantec Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.4 Micro Focus

12.4.1 Micro Focus Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.4.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

12.5 CA Technologies (Veracode)

12.5.1 CA Technologies (Veracode) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.5.4 CA Technologies (Veracode) Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CA Technologies (Veracode) Recent Development

12.6 ZeroFox

12.6.1 ZeroFox Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.6.4 ZeroFox Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ZeroFox Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)