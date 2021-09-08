Soldering Equipment Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2028

Market Overview

Soldering dates back to 4000 BC, when it was employed to make handmade tools, among other applications. Today, soldering is used in numerous applications, including plumbing, metalwork, and electronics. Moreover, jewelry components, plumbing components and some other refrigeration components are often being assembled by the silver soldering process. The demand for soldering services is largely dependent on the growth of end use industries where it is implemented. Soldering equipment finds use in numerous end use industries, including communication and networking, consumer electronics, manufacturing, defense and aerospace. The demand for soldering equipment is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to the anticipated growth of said industries.

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing equipment helpful for the selective soldering process to overcome the drawbacks of hand soldering. Focus on developing small-sized soldering equipment along with the increasing density of the equipment is expected to further drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Selective soldering is becoming a popular alternative in comparison to the conventional hand soldering process owing to its merits such as better user interactions and simplified programming. Attributing to this, manufacturers are emphasizing on increasing investments towards the development of equipment for the selective soldering process. This is expected to further promote the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the slow adoption of advanced soldering processes in developing countries across the globe can have a negative impact on the demand for soldering equipment. Moreover, numerous small size players offer services and equipment at relatively low prices. Moreover, counterfeit equipment in the market can further affect the revenue streams of original equipment manufacturers.

Reason for Covering this Title

The overall soldering equipment market is pegged to have positive prospects in developing countries of Asia Pacific, where the manufacturing industry is augmenting at a rapid pace. This is expected to surge the demand for the soldering process, and in turn create opportunities for soldering equipment manufacturers to give a necessary boost to their revenue streams. Furthermore, the demand for specialized soldering equipment is anticipated to rise in Europe and North America. This is expected to further create opportunities for augmentation of the soldering equipment market across the globe.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Soldering equipment usually consists of a solder material, which is a piece of metal that melts when heated and bonds the work pieces together when cooled. Different types of soldering irons are used for different applications. Moreover, soldering equipment are handy tools in repair and maintenance activities, where they find numerous applications. The soldering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

By Type of Soldering Iron:

Soldering Station

Soldering Pencil

Soldering System

Soldering Guns

By End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Expansion in Fabrication and Engineering

The demand for soldering equipment is primarily driven by expansion activities in fabrication and manufacturing, especially through the growth in the construction, automotive, oil & gas and shipbuilding industries. Numerous government initiatives in developing economies encourage foreign investments to expand fabrication and manufacturing activities in respective regions, which is estimated to spur the demand for soldering equipment in the coming years. Moreover, a majority of manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing operations to South Asian countries, which can be attributed to the easy availability of labor, geography and a steadily growing skill base.

Replacement of Conventional Hand Soldering Processes

Conventional hand soldering processes are being replaces by selective soldering. This can be attributed to its merits, such as improved operational efficiency, better customer interface and reduction in the size of the equipment. This is expected to promote the growth of the soldering equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, the demand for soldering equipment is also expected to be driven by increasing use in repair and maintenance work in numerous end use industries. Furthermore, with increasing infrastructure investments across the globe, the demand for soldering services is expected to increase.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global soldering equipment market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing focus of governments towards strengthening the manufacturing facilities in developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, low labor cost and production cost in South Asian countries are expected to drive the demand for soldering equipment in the region. Economic recovery of economies of the Latin America region, such as Mexico and Argentina, is expected to promote the growth of the soldering equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for soldering equipment from European automotive, electronics, and construction industries is anticipated to supplement the growth of the soldering equipment market in the near future.

Global Soldering Equipment Market: Key Participants

Key players in the global soldering equipment market are Ersa GmbH, Pillarhouse international Ltd, RPS Automation LLC, Sorny Roong Industrial Co., Ltd., JBC S.L, SEHO Systems GmbH, Vitronics Soltec Corp, ACE Production Technologies, Inc., Blundell Production Equipment Ltd, JUKI Automation, American Hakko Products, Inc., PACE Europe, Ltd., The Harris Products Group, Taiyo Electric Ind. Co., Ltd., and Florida Cir Tech, Inc.

