Special Graphite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on Special Graphite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Special Graphite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris

Nippon Carbon

SEC Carbon

GrafTech

Graphite India Ltd

Morgan

Schunk

Fangda Carbon

Datong XinCheng

Sinosteel

Henan Tianli

KaiYuan Special Graphite

Zhongnan Diamond

Qingdao Tennry Carbon

Dahua Glory Special Graphite

Shida Carbon

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Isotropic Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Molded Graphite

Other Graphite

Segment by Application

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry & Metallurgy Field

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Special Graphite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Special Graphite

1.2 Special Graphite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Special Graphite Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Isotropic Graphite

1.2.3 Extruded Graphite

1.2.4 Molded Graphite

1.2.5 Other Graphite

1.3 Special Graphite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Special Graphite Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Photovoltaic Industry

1.3.3 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.4 Electrical Discharge Machining

1.3.5 Foundry & Metallurgy Field

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Special Graphite Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Special Graphite Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Special Graphite Market Size

1.4.1 Global Special Graphite Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Special Graphite Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Special Graphite Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Special Graphite Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Special Graphite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Special Graphite Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Special Graphite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Special Graphite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Special Graphite Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Special Graphite Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Special Graphite Business

7.1 Toyo Tanso

7.1.1 Toyo Tanso Special Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Special Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toyo Tanso Special Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SGL Group

7.2.1 SGL Group Special Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Special Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SGL Group Special Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tokai Carbon

7.3.1 Tokai Carbon Special Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Special Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tokai Carbon Special Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mersen

7.4.1 Mersen Special Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Special Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mersen Special Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 IBIDEN

7.5.1 IBIDEN Special Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Special Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 IBIDEN Special Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

