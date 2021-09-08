Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Mozambique – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Estonia – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Estonian insurance industry, and a comparison of the Estonian insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, gross claims, claims ratio, penetration, and density during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Estonian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Companies Mentioned:

SWEDBANK Life Insurance SE

If P&C Insurance AS

Seesam Insurance AS

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Estonian insurance industry.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Estonian insurance industry.

– A comprehensive overview of the Estonian economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

– Details of the competitive landscape.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Industry in Estonia.

– It provides historical values for the Estonian insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Estonian insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2022.

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Estonian insurance industry, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Estonian insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the insurance industry.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

