Surgical Devices-Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019
GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Surgical Devices — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Surgical Devices currently in pipeline stage.
The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Surgical Devices pipeline products.
This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope:
– Extensive coverage of the Surgical Devices under development
— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Surgical Devices and list all their pipeline projects
— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
— Recent developments in the segment / industry.
Reasons to buy:
The report enables you to —
— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Surgical Devices under development
— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.
Key Players:
6S Medical LLC
Acoustic MedSystems Inc
Adept Medical Ltd
Aesculap Inc
Anastom Surgical
Apollo Endosurgery Inc
Applied Medical Resources Corporation
Apyx Medical Corp
Augusta University
Bendit Technologies Ltd
Bio DG
BioTex Inc
BriteSeed
C. R. Bard Inc
Carnegie Mellon University
CarpoNovum AB
Colospan Ltd
Control Medical Technology LLC
Core Essence Orthopaedics, LLC
Covidien plc
CTResources Inc
Cutera Inc
Dextera Surgical Inc
Ding Hwa Co., Ltd
Drexel University
Embricon Ltd
Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc
ExpandoHeat LLC
Fogless International AB
G.I. Windows Inc
Galil Medical Ltd
Garantis
Genicon Inc
H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc
Hannover Medical School
Harvard University
Hospital for Special Surgery
Imperial College London
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
Intuitive Surgical Inc
IonMed Ltd.
Johns Hopkins University
JustRight Surgical, LLC
Keren Medical Ltd.
LeMaitre Vascular Inc
MagniFeel Surgical Instruments
Mecmaan Healthcare Ltd
Medical University of South Carolina
MediShield B.V.
Medisse BV
Medtronic plc
Merit Medical Systems Inc
Meta Biomed Co Ltd
Michigan State University
Nobles Medical Technology, Inc.
NorthShore University Health System
NOvate Medical Technologies, LLC
NovoGI LTD
Novolock Ltd
Novuson Surgical, Inc.
Ohio State University
Oklahoma State University
OV World Co Ltd
Parker Hannifin Corp
PetVivo Holdings Inc
Physcient, Inc.
Physical Sciences Inc
Polytechnic University of Catalonia
Pro-Dex Inc
Queen Mary University of London
Ratner BioMedical Inc
Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia
RevMedica Inc
Saint Louis University
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp
Sanovas Inc
Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd
Silmag SA
simedeq
Simon Fraser University
StatLink Surgical
Stepwise Ltd
STRATA Skin Sciences Inc
SurGenTec LLC
SurgyAid, LLC
Teleflex Inc
Tepha Inc
TeVido BioDevices LLC
The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
TransEnterix Inc
TransMed7 LLC
Trinity College Dublin
University of Auckland
University of Bern
University of California Los Angeles
University of California San Diego
University of Louisville
University of Maryland
University of Maryland Baltimore
University of Minnesota
University of North Carolina
University of South Florida
Continued…
