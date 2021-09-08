GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Surgical Devices — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Surgical Devices currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Surgical Devices pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873933

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Surgical Devices under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Surgical Devices and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Surgical Devices under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873933

Key Players:

6S Medical LLC

Acoustic MedSystems Inc

Adept Medical Ltd

Aesculap Inc

Anastom Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Apyx Medical Corp

Augusta University

Bendit Technologies Ltd

Bio DG

BioTex Inc

BriteSeed

C. R. Bard Inc

Carnegie Mellon University

CarpoNovum AB

Colospan Ltd

Control Medical Technology LLC

Core Essence Orthopaedics, LLC

Covidien plc

CTResources Inc

Cutera Inc

Dextera Surgical Inc

Ding Hwa Co., Ltd

Drexel University

Embricon Ltd

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

ExpandoHeat LLC

Fogless International AB

G.I. Windows Inc

Galil Medical Ltd

Garantis

Genicon Inc

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc

Hannover Medical School

Harvard University

Hospital for Special Surgery

Imperial College London

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc

IonMed Ltd.

Johns Hopkins University

JustRight Surgical, LLC

Keren Medical Ltd.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc

MagniFeel Surgical Instruments

Mecmaan Healthcare Ltd

Medical University of South Carolina

MediShield B.V.

Medisse BV

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Meta Biomed Co Ltd

Michigan State University

Nobles Medical Technology, Inc.

NorthShore University Health System

NOvate Medical Technologies, LLC

NovoGI LTD

Novolock Ltd

Novuson Surgical, Inc.

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

OV World Co Ltd

Parker Hannifin Corp

PetVivo Holdings Inc

Physcient, Inc.

Physical Sciences Inc

Polytechnic University of Catalonia

Pro-Dex Inc

Queen Mary University of London

Ratner BioMedical Inc

Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia

RevMedica Inc

Saint Louis University

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp

Sanovas Inc

Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd

Silmag SA

simedeq

Simon Fraser University

StatLink Surgical

Stepwise Ltd

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc

SurGenTec LLC

SurgyAid, LLC

Teleflex Inc

Tepha Inc

TeVido BioDevices LLC

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

TransEnterix Inc

TransMed7 LLC

Trinity College Dublin

University of Auckland

University of Bern

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Diego

University of Louisville

University of Maryland

University of Maryland Baltimore

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina

University of South Florida

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/surgical-devices-medical-devices-pipeline-assessment-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]