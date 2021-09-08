Telecoms Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2022

The global telecoms market size reached a value of nearly $2,693.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2014 It will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to nearly $3,453.2 billion by 2022.

Growth in the telecoms market in the historic period resulted from technological development, government initiatives and economic growth in emerging economies. Factors that negatively affected telecoms market growth in the historic period were security issues and the regulatory environment. Going forward, increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), economic growth and the launch of increasing numbers of smart cities will drive growth in the telecoms market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the telecoms market in the future are an expected rise in interest rates, rising costs, national security issues and declining average revenue per user.

The telecommunications market is segmented into wired telecommunication carriers, wireless telecommunication carriers, communications hardware manufacturers’ and satellite & telecommunication resellers. Wired telecommunication carriers accounted for the largest share of the telecoms market in 2018 at 45.2%. The satellite & telecommunication resellers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The wired telecommunication carriers market is further segmented into fixed telephony services, broadband internet services and direct-to-home (DTH) services. Fixed telephony services accounted for the largest share of the wired telecommunication carriers market in 2018 at 62.1%. The broadband internet services segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4%.

The wireless telecommunication carriers market is further segmented into wireless internet services and cellular/mobile telephone services. Wireless internet services accounted for the largest share of the wireless telecommunication carriers market in 2018 at 61.8%. The wireless internet services segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7%.

The communications hardware market is further segmented into general communications equipment, broadcast communications equipment and telecoms infrastructure equipment. General communications equipment accounted for the largest share of the communications hardware market in 2018 at 56.8%. The telecoms infrastructure equipment segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7%.

The satellite & telecommunications resellers market is further segmented into satellite telecommunications, telecommunications resellers and others. Satellite telecommunications accounted for the largest share of the satellite & telecommunications resellers market in 2018 at 50.4%. The telecommunication resellers segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for the telecoms industry, accounting for 36.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions for this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 9.4% and 8.8% respectively. This is followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and 6.2% respectively.

The telecoms market is relatively fragmented with small numbers of large entities which command significant market shares and large numbers of small entities with minor shares. Players in the market include AT&T, Apple Inc., Verizon Communications, China Mobile Ltd, Samsung, Huawei, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Softbank Group Corp. and Telefonica SA.

The global IT market, of which the telecoms market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $5,908 billion in 2018, having grown at 6.4% since 2014, and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% to nearly $8,346.4 billion by 2022. The telecoms market is the largest segment of the IT market accounting for 45.6% of the whole.

The top opportunities in the global telecoms market will arise in the wired telecommunications carriers segment which will gain $338.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The telecoms market size will gain the most in China at $230.5 billion. Telecoms market-trend-based strategies include offering affordable and fast internet using Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G wireless communications technologies, and offering video-on-demand services along with fixed line services. Player-adopted strategies in the telecoms industry include increasing investments in wireless communication technologies and expanding the offerings into emerging countries.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the telecoms market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Telecoms Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – This gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the telecoms market and its segments.

• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products and services along with key features and differentiators for those products/services. This section also covers some of the developing products.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players of the telecoms industry supply chain and distribution channels.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers’ trends/preferences in the global telecoms market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global telecoms market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different market segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global telecoms market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the telecoms market size, percentage of GDP, and average telecoms market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This section also gives information on industry metrics which affect or influence the telecoms market. Industry metrics covered in this section include: internet users, smart phone users, employees and enterprises. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global telecoms market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Background – This section describes the Information Technology (IT) market of which the telecoms market is a part. This chapter includes the global IT market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the IT market.

• Top Opportunities In The Telecoms Market – Conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Top Strategies In The Telecoms Market

Markets Covered: 1) Telcom Market Segmentation By Type – Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Wireless Telecommunications Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunications Resellers

2) Wired Telecommunications Carriers Segmentation By Type – Fixed Telephony Services, Broadband Internet Services, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services

3) Wireless Telecommunications Carriers Segmentation By Type – Wireless Internet Services, Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services

4) Communications Hardware Segmentation By Type – General Communication Equipment, Broadcast Communications Equipment, Telecoms Infrastructure Equipment

5) Satellite & Telecommunications Resellers Segmentation By Type – Satellite Telecommunications, Telecommunication Resellers, Others – Satellite & Telecommunications Resellers

Companies Mentioned: Apple, AT&T, Verizon communications, China mobile, Samsung

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East , Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global telecoms market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

