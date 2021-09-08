“The Baby Food Sector in Belgium, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Belgian market.

Since 2011, the number of births has declined, although a slight upturn is estimated for 2018. Manufacturers have tried to stimulate stagnant sales through advertising, including increased use of online media, but the market remains conservative and underdeveloped. Milks are dominant in value (59% in 2018), but rank second in volume at 40%. They have outperformed all other categories. While meals are the second largest category, unusually, finger foods are in third position. Both cereals and drinks have fallen sharply. Belgium is heavily reliant on imports, which are sourced mainly from Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Exports are rising, destined for the EU countries. Danone remains the clear leader, accounting for 40% of value sales, and leading in milks, wet meals, and drinks. Nestlé — on 37% — is gradually closing the gap with Danone. The only other significant company is Hero. The majority of baby food sales are made through grocery outlets. Although pharmacies remain important in milks, they have lost importance as the market has swung towards third-stage milks, which are predominantly sold in grocery outlets. Pharmacies are minor players in the distribution of other baby food. Although the number of births is forecast to rise slightly, the sector is expected to show only modest growth. Growth in milks, meals, and finger foods will be offset by sharp falls in cereals and drinks.

Scope:

– Belgium has only limited production of baby food, and is heavily reliant on imports.

— Volume imports have risen by 27% since 2012, and in 2017 stood at 48,217 tons, with milks & cereals representing more than half and growing the fastest.

— Exports rose by 23% from 2012 to 2017, to 31,910 tons, equivalent to a value of €102 million (US$115 million).

— Milks are dominant in terms of value sales, with 59% in 2018. In volume terms, though, milks rank second on 40%.

— Danone remains the clear leader of the Belgian baby food market, accounting for 40% of value sales in 2018, and leading in milks, wet meals, and drinks.

— The majority of baby food sales in Belgium are made through grocery outlets, which have taken an increasingly large share of sales in all sectors over the review period and now account for almost 70% of sales.

— Although the number of births is forecast to rise slightly, the baby food sector is expected to show only modest growth of 4.9%, leading to consumption of 11,951 tons by 2024, valued at €155 million.

Reasons to buy:

– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

— Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

— Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

— Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Key Players:

Danone Nutricia Belgique SA.

Nestlé Belgilux SA NV

Hero Nederland BV

Mondelez Belgium BVBA

Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG

Ella’s Kitchen Benelux

What else does this report offer?

— Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

— Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

— Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

— Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background

Birth

The Consumer

Socio-Demographic Trends

Working Women

Regulations

Breastfeeding Trends

Overview

Sector Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Baby Cereals & Dry Meals

Baby Meals

Drinks

Finger Foods

Production and trade

Imports

Exports

Company profiles

Danone Nutricia Belgique SA

Nestlé Belgilux SA NV

Hero Nederland BV

Other Manufacturers

Distribution

Baby Food Retailing

Economic Background

Key Macroeconomic Forecasts

Prospects and forecasts

Birth & Population Projections

Forecast Overview

Continued…

