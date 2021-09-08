Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2023

Market Highlights:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) occurs from a violent blow or head injury that disturb the normal functioning of the brain. Every year TBI contributes to a substantial number of death and permanent disability. Elder age population holds the largest share of global traumatic brain injuries treatment market due to increasing incidence of road accident and high rate of hospitalization and is expected to grow staidly during the forecast period. Whereas on the basis of treatment, medication (drug) segment holds the highest share of this market. Increasing incidences of road traffic injury and the government initiatives to fund for traumatic brain injuries project will boost the traumatic brain injuries treatment market during assessment period.

However, high cost of treatment and devices may hamper the growth of global traumatic brain injuries treatment market during the forecast period.

The global traumatic brain injuries treatment market is dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new launches of drug and devices so as to maintain the strategic collaborations to hold its market position. Recently the US FDA has approved the blood test to diagnose the traumatic brain injury.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global traumatic brain injuries treatment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of road traffic injuries and increasing hospitalization of geriatric population due to TBI. Additionally, the growing incidences of road traffic collision associated with the aging population are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in this region. Whereas North America holds the highest share of global traumatic brain injury treatment due to increasing number of TBI patients and increasing investment by government in research and development activity on diagnosis management. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the growing incidence of elderly patients, increasing incidences of road traffic collision and funding by the government for traumatic brain injury project. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing number of neurological centers and increasing incidences of road accident. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of this market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation:

Global traumatic brain injuries treatment market is further segmented into treatment types and end-users.

Based on treatment types the market is segmented into immediate emergency care, medications, surgery. On basis of medication global traumatic brain injuries treatment market is further sub-segmented into diuretics, anti-seizure drugs, coma-inducing drugs, anti-anxiety agent, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, analgesic, anti-convulsant and anti-coagulants.

Based on surgery, TBI market is further sub-segmented into removing clotted blood (hematomas), repairing skull fractures, bleeding in the brain, opening a window in the skull, rehabilitation.

On basis of end-users global TBI market is further segmented into hospitals, neurologist, rehabilitative center treatment, independent pharmacies and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Traumatic brain injuries treatment market are Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc, Ischemic, Grace Laboratories LLC. Cognosci, Medicortex, Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Aldagen, TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., NeuroScience Pharmaceuticals, Targacept, BioDirection, Inc., QuesGen Systems, Inc., BrainScope Company, Inc., Oculogica, BrainScope Company, Inc, Vasopharm GmbH, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc, Neural Analytics Inc, Banayan Biomarkers Inc, Zimmer Biomet.

