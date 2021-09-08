“United States: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the United States today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The telecoms and pay-TV services market in the United States is the largest in North America in terms of revenue. Between 2018 and 2023, GlobalData expects the United States’s total market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.2%, mainly driven by mobile data and fixed broadband services. Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 10.2% led by a steady rise in Internet based subscriptions, especially over smartphones and tablet devices, increasing adoption of 4G services with higher ARPU, and growing M2M connections. Fixed broadband revenues will increase at a CAGR 3.6% over thesame period, mainly supported by the increasing adoption of multiplay bundles with fixed broadband connectivity, and fiber based services with higher ARPU.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in the United States.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation. and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the United States will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2018 and 2023.

– GlobalData estimates that the United States will represent 92.2% of the total mobile subscriptions registered in the North American region at year-end. Mobile subscription penetration of population in the country will reach 135.7% in 2018, 3.5 p.p. above the regional average

– 4G will account for 80.2% of the total mobile subscriptions in the US as of 2018, supported by government initiatives and operators’ efforts to expand LTE connectivity to rural areas.

– Pay-TV revenue will drop at a CAGR of 0.5%, over the period 2018-2023, as a result of cord-cutting trends.

Major Companies Mentioned:

AT&T

Comcast

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Tracfone

Cox

Dish US

DIRECTV US

Charter

CenturyLink

Time Warner

