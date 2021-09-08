Video Surveillance & Storage Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Video Surveillance & Storage Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Video Surveillance & Storage Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2018, the global Video Surveillance & Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Surveillance & Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance & Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Cameras

Enterprise and IP Video Storage

Boxed DVRs and NVRS

VMS

Encoders

Others (HD CCTV and Accessories)

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

City Surveillance

Transportation

Retail

Banking & Finance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Surveillance & Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Surveillance & Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Video Surveillance & Storage Manufacturers

Video Surveillance & Storage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Video Surveillance & Storage Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

